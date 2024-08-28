Did Kalyanram sign one more film?

Nandamuri Kalyanram is almost done with the shoot of his next film, an action entertainer and Vijayashanti will be seen in an important role. Pradeep Chilukuri is making his directorial debut with this film and the makers are in plans to release the film in the mid of October. Kalyanram also announced Bimbisara 2 and the shooting formalities will start this year. Kalyanram is said to have given his nod for one more new film and an announcement is due. Palnati Surya Pratap who directed films like Kumari 21F and 18 Pages has narrated a script for Kalyanram and the response is quite positive.

NTR Arts will bankroll the project. Surya Pratap is a protege of Sukumar and Sukumar produced both the films directed by Surya Pratap. It is unclear for now if Sukumar Writings will co-produce Kalyanram’s film. Surya Pratap is currently working for a web series produced by Amazon Prime. Kalyanram’s film will start after the duo completes their current projects. More details awaited.