x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Keerthy Suresh  Snapped at Revolver Rita Movie Promotions in Hyd
Keerthy Suresh  Snapped at Revolver Rita Movie Promotions in Hyd
Rashi Singh In Paanch Minar Movie Promotions
Rashi Singh In Paanch Minar Movie Promotions
Bhagyashri Borse In Andhra King Taluka Promotions
Bhagyashri Borse In Andhra King Taluka Promotions
Sai Pallavi Photo Dairy
Sai Pallavi Photo Dairy
Disha Patani’s Chaand Look with golden rays
Disha Patani’s Chaand Look with golden rays
Meenakshi Chaudhary Brings Fire In Red Outfit
Meenakshi Chaudhary Brings Fire In Red Outfit
Amrutha Chowdary at Movie Promotions
Amrutha Chowdary at Movie Promotions
Dhanya Balakrishna Latest Photoshoot
Dhanya Balakrishna Latest Photoshoot
Anu Emmanuel for The GirlFriend Movie Promotions
Anu Emmanuel for The GirlFriend Movie Promotions
Chandini Chowdary at Santhana Prapthirasthu Event
Chandini Chowdary at Santhana Prapthirasthu Event
Samanth In Signature Alchemy Launch Event
Samanth In Signature Alchemy Launch Event
Maanasa Choudhary In Aaryan Movie Press Meet
Maanasa Choudhary In Aaryan Movie Press Meet
Shraddha Srinath In Aaryan Press Meet
Shraddha Srinath In Aaryan Press Meet
Ravi Teja at Mass Jathara Pre release Event
Ravi Teja at Mass Jathara Pre release Event
Suriya at Mass Jathara Pre release Event
Suriya at Mass Jathara Pre release Event
Sree Leela at Mass Jathara Pre release EVent
Sree Leela at Mass Jathara Pre release EVent
Nara Rohith – Sirisha Lella Haldi Pics
Nara Rohith – Sirisha Lella Haldi Pics
Rashmika Mandanna In The Girlfriend Trailer Launch Event
Rashmika Mandanna In The Girlfriend Trailer Launch Event
Sharwanand New Look
Sharwanand New Look
Samantha Diwali Bash 2025
Samantha Diwali Bash 2025
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Did Lokesh Kanagaraj ignore Karthi Again?

Published on November 29, 2025 by nymisha

TRENDING

image
Did Lokesh Kanagaraj ignore Karthi Again?
image
JC Family Turmoil: New Political Equations in Anantapur Stir Big Questions
image
Congress MLA Anirudh Reddy Slams Pawan Kalyan Over Konaseema Comment
image
Buzz: Kajol in Prabhas’ Spirit?
image
Ram in talks for one More Film?

Did Lokesh Kanagaraj ignore Karthi Again?

Tamil director Lokesh Kanagaraj gained recognition with Karthi’s Kaithi and he went on to direct films with top stars like Vijay, Kamal Haasan and Rajinikanth. The talented director suffered major setbacks after the release of Coolie featuring Rajinikanth. He had several big films lined up and they got shelved. Lokesh Kanagaraj then decided to direct Kaithi 2 with Karthi which was pending from years. The latest speculation is that Lokesh Kanagaraj is keen to direct a Tollywood star hero.

He is said to have kept Kaithi 2 on hold and has moved on to his next project. The discussions are going on and Lokesh Kanagaraj has narrated scripts to two top actors from South. KVN Productions is on board to bankroll the project. As per the recent developments, Lokesh Kanagaraj has ignored Karthi again. We have to wait to see if Karthi gives him an opportunity in the future or if he ignores Lokesh Kanagaraj.

Previous JC Family Turmoil: New Political Equations in Anantapur Stir Big Questions
else

TRENDING

image
Did Lokesh Kanagaraj ignore Karthi Again?
image
Buzz: Kajol in Prabhas’ Spirit?
image
Ram in talks for one More Film?

Latest

image
Did Lokesh Kanagaraj ignore Karthi Again?
image
JC Family Turmoil: New Political Equations in Anantapur Stir Big Questions
image
Congress MLA Anirudh Reddy Slams Pawan Kalyan Over Konaseema Comment
image
Buzz: Kajol in Prabhas’ Spirit?
image
Ram in talks for one More Film?

Most Read

image
JC Family Turmoil: New Political Equations in Anantapur Stir Big Questions
image
Congress MLA Anirudh Reddy Slams Pawan Kalyan Over Konaseema Comment
image
Pro-BRS officials in HYDRAA: Is it not failure of Congress Sarkar?

Related Articles

Keerthy Suresh  Snapped at Revolver Rita Movie Promotions in Hyd Rashi Singh In Paanch Minar Movie Promotions Bhagyashri Borse In Andhra King Taluka Promotions Sai Pallavi Photo Dairy Disha Patani’s Chaand Look with golden rays Meenakshi Chaudhary Brings Fire In Red Outfit Amrutha Chowdary at Movie Promotions Dhanya Balakrishna Latest Photoshoot Anu Emmanuel for The GirlFriend Movie Promotions Chandini Chowdary at Santhana Prapthirasthu Event Samanth In Signature Alchemy Launch Event Maanasa Choudhary In Aaryan Movie Press Meet Shraddha Srinath In Aaryan Press Meet Ravi Teja at Mass Jathara Pre release Event Suriya at Mass Jathara Pre release Event Sree Leela at Mass Jathara Pre release EVent Nara Rohith – Sirisha Lella Haldi Pics Rashmika Mandanna In The Girlfriend Trailer Launch Event Sharwanand New Look Samantha Diwali Bash 2025