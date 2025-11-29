Did Lokesh Kanagaraj ignore Karthi Again?

Tamil director Lokesh Kanagaraj gained recognition with Karthi’s Kaithi and he went on to direct films with top stars like Vijay, Kamal Haasan and Rajinikanth. The talented director suffered major setbacks after the release of Coolie featuring Rajinikanth. He had several big films lined up and they got shelved. Lokesh Kanagaraj then decided to direct Kaithi 2 with Karthi which was pending from years. The latest speculation is that Lokesh Kanagaraj is keen to direct a Tollywood star hero.

He is said to have kept Kaithi 2 on hold and has moved on to his next project. The discussions are going on and Lokesh Kanagaraj has narrated scripts to two top actors from South. KVN Productions is on board to bankroll the project. As per the recent developments, Lokesh Kanagaraj has ignored Karthi again. We have to wait to see if Karthi gives him an opportunity in the future or if he ignores Lokesh Kanagaraj.