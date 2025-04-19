Did Mythri’s Bet work for Jaat and Good Bad Ugly?

Top Tollywood production house Mythri Movie Makers released two biggies on April 10th: Ajith’s Good Bad Ugly and Sunny Deol’s Jaat. These films are made in Tamil and Hindi simultaneously and they had a release in the Telugu states. Both these films rarely made an impact in AP and Telangana. Good Bad Ugly was sold for fany price in Tamil Nadu and Mythri Movie Makers almost recovered their investment. Or else, they would suffer minor losses through the film.

Jaat would be a loss venture for Mythri Movie Makers and People Media Factory. The film was released on an advance basis and the film is performing below par after a decent start. The film has to rake massive numbers in its final run and it is impossible. Mythri Movie Makers and People Media Factory will lose big money considering the total business done when compared to the budget spent. But the team announced Jaat 2. Speculations say that the sequel is announced as a marketing strategy. April 10th is not a great day for Mythri Movie Makers but the production house is aggressively producing films in all the neighboring languages apart from Telugu.