Did Pawan Kalyan Hint of Taking a Break?

Pawan Kalyan’s recent film Ustaad Bhagat Singh released last weekend and the film turned out to be a huge embarrassment for the actor. He is badly criticized and his fans trolled him badly. The actor’s production house Pawan Kalyan Creative Works has issued a statement to put an end to the speculations. “As of now, Sri @PawanKalyan garu has not taken up any new film commitments. Speculations about ongoing projects are not accurate. At present, there are no immediate plans to commence new films. Any developments will be communicated through official channels when ready. With regard to #OG2 any update will be shared by him personally at the right time!” told the statement.

This makes it clear that Pawan Kalyan will take a long pause from films and he will focus on politics. The recent speculations about Pawan Kalyan discussing scripts with other directors is untrue. The above statement also makes it clear that his film with Surendar Reddy is delayed or it is shelved. For now, Pawan has no time for films. His next film will be OG 2 as per the statement.