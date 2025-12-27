Did Pawan Kalyan reject Koratala Siva?

Talented writer and director Koratala Siva has delivered back-to-back hits as a director and he worked with only top stars. Acharya has turned out to be a huge dent but he bounced back with Devara. There are a lot of speculations about the film’s sequel and the project is delayed because of the commitments of NTR. Koratala Siva has been in waiting mode from the past few months and there are speculations that he met several Tollywood actors but an official announcement was never made.

Koratala Siva has a dream to direct Pawan Kalyan for a long time. During his previous interactions, Koratala Siva said that he will direct a social drama with Pawan if given a chance. The latest news is that Koratala Siva has met Pawan Kalyan recently and narrated a script. Though the real reasons are not known, Pawan Kalyan has rejected the proposal. It may be due to his future commitments or Pawan may not have been impressed with the idea pitched by Koratala Siva. For now, Koratala Siva is left in waiting mode and his wait for his lead actor continues.