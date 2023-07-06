Did Prashanth Neel depend on KGF Strategy for Salaar?

The entire nation is looking towards Salaar which is directed by KGF sensation Prashanth Neel. Pan-Indian star Prabhas is playing the lead role in this high-voltage action entertainer. Between huge expectations, the teaser of Salaar: Part 1 is out and it received a mixed response. Nothing much was revealed in the teaser except some glimpses from the action episodes. Even the look of Prabhas wasn’t unveiled felt the fans. Some of them commented that Prashanth Neel is still in the hangover of KGF. The premises, colour, cinematography work and the background score highly resembled KGF episodes.

Salaar is set in the coal mines of Singareni. But a question arises if Prasanth Neel is still backing on the success of KGF and if he is in the hangover of his superhit franchise. Salaar should live up to the expectations considering the expectations and the financials involved. The makers also announced a sequel and a major portion of the sequel’s shoot is done.

Salaar features Prabhas, Shruti Haasan, Prithviraj Sukumaran and Jagapathi Babu playing the lead roles. Bankrolled by Hombale Films, the first installment releases on September 28th 2023.