Did Rana Daggubati quit Acting?

Daggubati actor Rana Daggubati is active in various crafts of filmmaking. He has close relations with corporate firms and digital giants of Indian cinema. At the same time, he is investing money in content-driven projects and he is also presenting some films to promote them on a profit sharing model. He also invested in Loca Loka, a premium 100% agave tequila brand along with music director Anirudh Ravichander. He also invested in Kingdom of White, a clothing brand. Like his father Suresh Babu, Rana Daggubati is a smart businessman and he is expanding his empire.

But Rana Daggubati is not seen anywhere as an actor. Rana has signed a couple of films in the past few years but they are stalled due to various reasons. His film with Teja was almost about to start but it got shelved. He also discussed scripts with a couple of top filmmakers but they did not materialize. Rana Daggubati is now busy as an entrepreneur and a businessman rather than as an actor. He did not quit acting but he is waiting for the one right film to get back to work. He is keeping himself busy on a regular basis through film production and other businesses in which he invested big money. His fans and the audience are eagerly waiting for his comeback as an actor.