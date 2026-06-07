Did Sai Pallavi Reject Samantha’s Film?

Samantha is finally back to Telugu cinema with Maa Inti Bangaram and the film is slated for June 19th release. Keeping an end to the speculations, the actress re-confirmed that the film will release as per the plan. Samantha’s husband Raj Nidimoru penned the script of the film and he co-produced the project along with Samantha. But Samantha was not the first choice for the lead role. The makers always wanted to cast Sai Pallavi for the role.

Sai Pallavi was delighted after hearing the scripts but she allocated bulk dates for Ramayana and other films. She could not allocate dates after which Samantha joined the project. She also decided to co-produce the film. Nandini Reddy is the director and the trailer received positive response. Gulshan Devaiah will be seen in a powerful role. Santosh Narayanan scored the music.