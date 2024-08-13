x
Did Shraddha Kapoor break up with her Boyfriend?

Published on August 13, 2024 by ratnasri

Mechanic Rocky Pre Release Event
Pushpa 2 The Rule Trailer Launch Event Set2
Telangana Announces 100% Tax Exemption for Electric Vehicles Until 2026
Pushpa 2: The Rule Trailer: Biggest Mass Feast Loading
Pawan Kalyan at Ballarpur Election Campaign

Did Shraddha Kapoor break up with her Boyfriend?

Shraddha Kapoor, who is preparing for the release of her upcoming movie Stree 2, has been making news due to rumors of a breakup with her rumored boyfriend, Rahul Mody. The speculations intensified when Shraddha unfollowed Rahul, his sister, his production house on Instagram. Now, Shraddha’s cousin, Zanai Bhosle, the granddaughter of legendary singer Asha Bhosle, has also unfollowed Rahul, seemingly confirming the breakup. Neither Shraddha nor Rahul has addressed this, but their alleged relationship had been a topic of discussion for some time.

Just a month after creating a social media buzz by making her relationship with writer Rahul Mody Instagram official, Shraddha Kapoor continues to keep her fans intrigued. The two were first rumored to be dating earlier this year, with multiple sightings together, including a wedding appearance that fueled the speculation. In June, Shraddha hinted of her relationship when she shared a photo on her Instagram Stories. While she flashed a smile, Rahul couldn’t resist making a funny face, sealing the deal for fans. Sharing the picture, Shraddha wrote, “Keep your heart, but give back my sleep, my friend”. Shraddha Kapoor has high hopes on Stree 2 and the film is slated for August 15th release. The advance sales for the film are quite good and the film is expected to open on a strong note.

Pushpa 2: The Rule Trailer: Biggest Mass Feast Loading
Viral Now: Wedding Card of Chaitanya and Sobhita
Jyotika Slams Negative Reviews of Suriya's Kanguva

Mechanic Rocky Pre Release Event
Pushpa 2 The Rule Trailer Launch Event Set2
Telangana Announces 100% Tax Exemption for Electric Vehicles Until 2026
Pushpa 2: The Rule Trailer: Biggest Mass Feast Loading
Pawan Kalyan at Ballarpur Election Campaign

Telangana Announces 100% Tax Exemption for Electric Vehicles Until 2026
"Kishan Reddy's Musi Nidra is for photo shoot"
High-Speed Rail Corridor to Connect AP and Telangana

