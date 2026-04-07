Did SRK walk out of Jailer 2?

From the past few months, there are rumors that Bollywood Superstar Shah Rukh Khan will feature in a cameo in Superstar Rajinikanth’s upcoming film Jailer 2. The shoot of the film reached the final stages and SRK had to join the sets. The latest update says that the top Bollywood actor has declined the opportunity on a polite note. Bollywood media revealed that Shah Rukh Khan will not feature in any other films till the release of King.

SRK had to join the shoot of Jailer 2 in the Hyderabad schedule. There is no clarity about who will take up the role. Initially, Tollywood actor Nandamuri Balakrishna was approached and he rejected the proposal. Rumors said that Vijay Sethupathi will take up the role and SRK’s name is speculated. The makers are now on a hunt for a top actor for the role. It is a cameo and the role of a cop.

Jailer 2 is directed by Nelson and the film features Mohanlal and Shiva Rajkumar in cameos while Ramya Krishna, Mirna will reprise their roles. Sun Pictures are the producers and Jailer 2 releases in August 2026.