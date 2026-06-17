Did Tamannaah reject a Blockbuster Remix Song?

Rumors are going on in Bollywood that Tamannaah Bhatia recently turned down a remix of the iconic track ‘Choli Ke Peeche’ for the highly anticipated sequel, Khalnayak Returns. Ever since Sanjay Dutt announced the revival of the 1993 cult classic, an idea he famously conceived in jail, speculation around the film’s soundtrack has skyrocketed. Fan-made videos have flooded the internet, eagerly casting Tamannaah as the successor to Madhuri Dixit’s legendary performance. This buzz gained serious traction following Tamannaah’s massive success with the chart-topping ‘Aaj Ki Raat’ from Stree 2. However, insiders suggest the actress is not interested in featuring in the special dance numbers right now to focus on performance-driven roles, like her upcoming thriller Vvan – Force of the Forrest.

Despite the heavy online chatter and viral mashups, neither the makers of Khalnayak Returns nor Tamannaah’s team have officially confirmed she was offered the track. This isn’t the first time casting rumors have targeted the actress. Recently, a choreographer had to publicly deny that she was “rejected” for a song in Dhurandhar, clarifying her immense star power simply didn’t fit the scene. For now, the ‘Choli Ke Peeche’ remix rejection remains pure internet hearsay. Fans hoping to see her recreate the 90s magic might be disappointed, but Tamannaah is clearly taking her own decisions on an interesting note.