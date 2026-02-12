x
Kayadu Lohar In Funky Pre Release Event
Vishwak Sen Photoshoot
Swayambhu Teaser Launch
Manasa Varanasi Promotional pictures for Couple Friendly
Faria Abdullah Spotted In a Private Event
Nabha Natesh Blue Dreamy Outfit
Dimple Hayathi Stunning Look In Black Outfit
Wamiqa Gabbi Crazy Look
Manasa Varanasi At Couple Friendly Movie Trailer Launch
Ram Charan and Upasana Grace In Black Attire
Mrunal Thakur Stunning Photos
Samantha Ruth Prabhu Grace In Green Saree
Meenaakshi Chaudhary Naughty And Sweet Photoshoot
Varsha Bollamma at constable kanakam movie success meet
Sobhita Dhulipala In Cheekatilo Movie Promotions
Nara Lokesh at NTR Ghat on his death anniversary
Meenakshi Chaudhary At Anaganaga Oka Raju Movie Promotions
Sakshi Vaidya at Nari Nari Naduma Murari Promotions
Samyuktha menon at nari nari naduma murari promotions
Riddhi Kumar At Raja Saab Thanks Meet
Didn’t Change Script, Happy To Direct Vishwak Sen: Arjun

Published on February 12, 2026 by swathy

Didn’t Change Script, Happy To Direct Vishwak Sen: Arjun

It is known that Vishwak Sen was supposed to do the lead role in Action King Arjun Sarja’s latest flick Seetha Payanam. However, for some reasons, the actor opted out of the movie and he was replaced by Niranjan, with Aishwarya Arjun playing the female lead. The movie is set for release on February 14.

Clarifying on the matter, Arjun says, “I had the script ready long ago. At one point, we considered Vishwak Sen. Sometimes, things don’t go exactly as planned, but not a single scene was changed in the script. Niranjan stepped into the role perfectly. There are no issues with Vishwak; we have settled everything. Life is a circle- there’s no room for grudges here. If the right script comes along, we might work together in the future, and happy to direct Vishwak in a movie.”

Arjun says working with his own family gives him a strong grip on the production side. “I have the creative freedom to decide exactly where to invest and how much to spend. That level of comfort and control is a huge advantage for a producer. The film industry has given me everything, and the Telugu audience, in particular, has always showered me with immense love. I felt it was only right to launch Aishwarya from this prestigious platform.”

Arjun is hopeful that the movie will become a commercial hit at the box office.

