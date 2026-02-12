Didn’t Change Script, Happy To Direct Vishwak Sen: Arjun

It is known that Vishwak Sen was supposed to do the lead role in Action King Arjun Sarja’s latest flick Seetha Payanam. However, for some reasons, the actor opted out of the movie and he was replaced by Niranjan, with Aishwarya Arjun playing the female lead. The movie is set for release on February 14.

Clarifying on the matter, Arjun says, “I had the script ready long ago. At one point, we considered Vishwak Sen. Sometimes, things don’t go exactly as planned, but not a single scene was changed in the script. Niranjan stepped into the role perfectly. There are no issues with Vishwak; we have settled everything. Life is a circle- there’s no room for grudges here. If the right script comes along, we might work together in the future, and happy to direct Vishwak in a movie.”

Arjun says working with his own family gives him a strong grip on the production side. “I have the creative freedom to decide exactly where to invest and how much to spend. That level of comfort and control is a huge advantage for a producer. The film industry has given me everything, and the Telugu audience, in particular, has always showered me with immense love. I felt it was only right to launch Aishwarya from this prestigious platform.”

Arjun is hopeful that the movie will become a commercial hit at the box office.