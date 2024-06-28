Digital Agreements are the new stress for Filmmakers

Spread the love

The digital players have changed paths and they are quite selective for Indian films. Several producers have been making films considering the digital markets and to recover a major budget through the digital rights. The satellite rights of films have come down after the viewership shifted from television to OTTs. This year, the digital platforms like Netflix and Amazon have been quite selective and they are after crazy projects. They are now dictating terms with the producers of the upcoming films. They are buying the digital rights as per their charts of release.

Some of them are even mounting pressure on the producers to push the release date as they have several films or web series to be streamed in the month. Even after the deals are closed, the digital players are threatening to back out if the film’s release is pushed due to an unknown reason. This is worrying the producers of Indian films. They are feeling stressed even after the deals are closed. Slowly, the digital players are dictating and dominating Indian cinema as they have turned out to be the major platform of investment recovery for the producers.