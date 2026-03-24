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Digital Deals: Doors Closed for 2026 Indian Films

Published on March 24, 2026 by swathy

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Digital Deals: Doors Closed for 2026 Indian Films

The digital platforms have been investing big money on Indian films. But with hundreds of films under making in various regional languages apart from Hindi, it has been tough for the digital giants like Netflix and Amazon Prime to acquire the OTT rights of all the super hit films. 2026 is a year packed with a number of releases in all the languages. Netflix and Amazon Prime have closed the business for Indian films for the year. They have allocated a budget for the Indian films and they have acquired the rights for several films in advance and closed doors.

Except for selective super hit films in the coming days, Netflix and Prime Video are not in a mood to close any new deals for the year. For those films which are unsold, they have to prove themselves in theatres to close the digital rights. Several films of stars in Telugu, Tamil and Hindi are unsold for the year. Zee Studios and Jio Hotstar are quite selective and they are not ready to buy every film. For 2026, the digital platforms have closed the doors.

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