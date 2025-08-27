Digital Platforms supporting Consistent Producers

The Digital players like Amazon Prime, Netflix, Zee5 and Jio Plus Hotstar have been dominating the show in Indian cinema. They have been dictating the rules, finalizing the release dates and are negotiating the deals. They are mounting pressure on the producers and they are also slashing down the signed non-theatrical deals. The digital players have also turned quite selective in picking the OTT deals as there are a number of films being made in Tollywood.

Some of the digital platforms are supporting producers who are consistent in delivering impressive films with quality. Despite the films ending up as failures in theatres, the digital players are supporting the producers who are attempting good films and to those who are spending lavishly on the quality. Some of the digital players are also turning down the offers of the producers who delivered a series of failures. They are closing doors for such producers. Some of the digital players have also kept a close watch on the upcoming films of the producers and their collaborations in future.

These are the happening developments from the digital players when it comes to Telugu film producers.