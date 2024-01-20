Dil Raju bags Nani’s Saripodhaa Sanivaaram

Natural Star Nani and Vivek Athreya’s second collaboration is titled Saripodhaa Sanivaaram and the actioner is in shooting mode. The film is expected to hit the screens post summer and the release date will be announced soon. Top producer and distributor Dil Raju acquired the theatrical rights of Saripodhaa Sanivaaram for the Telugu states for a fancy price. DVV Entertainment, the producers made an official announcement for the same.

Saripodhaa Sanivaaram is also the costliest film made in Nani’s career and Priyanka Arul Mohan is the leading lady. Tamil actor SJ Suryah will be seen as the lead antagonist and Jakes Bejoy is scoring the music. Nani is completely focused on Saripodhaa Sanivaaram for now and he will announce his new project after completing Saripodhaa Sanivaaram. The shoot is expected to be completed by May.