Nela Usiri / Gale of Wind benefits
Jiya Shankar Trendy Vibe
Ishita Raj Sharma’s Photo Dump
Shruti Chauhan’s Shimmery Style
Nushrratt Bharuccha Classic Look
Rakul Preet Singh Diwali Diya Look
Priya Prakash Varrier Divine Photoshoot
Nora Fatehi Hot In Black And White
Malavika C Menon Love Mua Poses
Raashii Khanna Gorgeous In Pink Saree
Guntagalagara Aaku/ False daisy Benefits
Tejasswi Prakash’s Brightening Pics
Krishna Shroff Projects Her Curves
Alanna Panday slays as angel
Raj Deeya at Jatara Movie Pre release Event
Karunya chowdary
Shreya Ghoshal Killing Poses In Black
sonam kapoor and anand ahuja Diwali Clicks
Hebha Patel Dhoom Dhaam Movie Interview
Sree Leela Elegant look In Saree
Dil Raju bags Nani’s Saripodhaa Sanivaaram

Dil Raju bags Nani’s Saripodhaa Sanivaaram

Natural Star Nani and Vivek Athreya’s second collaboration is titled Saripodhaa Sanivaaram and the actioner is in shooting mode. The film is expected to hit the screens post summer and the release date will be announced soon. Top producer and distributor Dil Raju acquired the theatrical rights of Saripodhaa Sanivaaram for the Telugu states for a fancy price. DVV Entertainment, the producers made an official announcement for the same.

Saripodhaa Sanivaaram is also the costliest film made in Nani’s career and Priyanka Arul Mohan is the leading lady. Tamil actor SJ Suryah will be seen as the lead antagonist and Jakes Bejoy is scoring the music. Nani is completely focused on Saripodhaa Sanivaaram for now and he will announce his new project after completing Saripodhaa Sanivaaram. The shoot is expected to be completed by May.

