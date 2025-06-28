x
Dil Raju Dreams Launched in a Grand Manner

Published on June 28, 2025 by swathy

Dil Raju Dreams Launched in a Grand Manner

Top producer Dil Raju has been focused on introducing new talent in the upcoming years. He announced that he would introduce young and new talent through ‘Dil Raju Dreams’. It is a web portal which is a platform to register themselves so that Dil Raju’s team will finalize and pick up youngsters who are talented. Dil Raju Dreams was launched in a grand manner this evening in JRC Convention Centre, Hyderabad.

Tollywood young actor Vijay Deverakonda and Rockstar Devi Sri Prasad launched Dil Raju Dreams jointly. Speaking on the occasion, Dil Raju said that the success rate in the film industry is quite low and everyone has to work hard to fulfill their dreams and achieve big in films. Vijay Deverakonda revealed about his earlier days before coming to films. Devi Sri Prasad appreciated Dil Raju for floating a platform to introduce young talent to Telugu cinema. Dil Raju Dreams will be accessible for everyone and they can register themselves on the web portal.

