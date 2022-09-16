Dil Raju facing the heat of Ponniyan Selvan

Legendary director Mani Ratnam’s prestigious film Ponniyin Selvan: Part One is all set for a grand release on September 30th across the globe. Top producer Dil Raju is distributing the first installment of Ponniyin Selvan in the Telugu states. The response for the trailer has been mixed among the Telugu audience and the buzz is quite low. Dil Raju quoted high prices for the distribution deals of Ponniyin Selvan and his distributors rejected the deals straightaway. They are not much interested in Non-Refundable Deals.

Dil Raju now decided to release Ponniyin Selvan on an advance basis and everyone would share the profits if the film mints money. The situation was the same for his previous film Thank You. The film received no advances from the audience. Dil Raju had to bear the losses because of the low buzz of Thank You. Ponniyin Selvan is a periodic drama and the film has a list of top Tamil actors playing crucial roles. Madras Talkies and Lyca Productions bankrolled this prestigious project.