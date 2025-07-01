x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Varsha Bollamma In Thammudu Pre Release Event
Varsha Bollamma In Thammudu Pre Release Event
Sapthami Gowda In Thammudu Pre Release Event
Sapthami Gowda In Thammudu Pre Release Event
Meenakshi Chaudhary Gorgeous In Peach Colour Saree
Meenakshi Chaudhary Gorgeous In Peach Colour Saree
Ashu Reddy Wet And Wild Clicks
Ashu Reddy Wet And Wild Clicks
Samantha Fierce and Elegant Look
Samantha Fierce and Elegant Look
Anupama Parameswaran Elegant Look
Anupama Parameswaran Elegant Look
Nabha Natesh Hot Poses
Nabha Natesh Hot Poses
Ananthika Sanilkumar In 8 Vasantalu Movie Success Meet
Ananthika Sanilkumar In 8 Vasantalu Movie Success Meet
Jennifer Emmanuel In Paramapadha Sopanam Teaser Launch Event
Jennifer Emmanuel In Paramapadha Sopanam Teaser Launch Event
Rashmika Mandanna at Kuberaa Success Celebrations
Rashmika Mandanna at Kuberaa Success Celebrations
Nara Rohith And Siree Lella Adelaide Trip
Nara Rohith And Siree Lella Adelaide Trip
Tejaswi Madivada Looks Hottie
Tejaswi Madivada Looks Hottie
Namrata Shirodkar In White Suit
Namrata Shirodkar In White Suit
Keerthy Suresh In Uppu Kappurambu Movie Pre Release Event
Keerthy Suresh In Uppu Kappurambu Movie Pre Release Event
Abhignya Vuthaluru Glamour Look
Abhignya Vuthaluru Glamour Look
Ananthika Sanilkumar at 8 Vasanthalu Movie Pre release Event
Ananthika Sanilkumar at 8 Vasanthalu Movie Pre release Event
Janhvi Kapoor Look In MIU MIU Club
Janhvi Kapoor Look In MIU MIU Club
Pragya Jaiswal Gorgeous Look In Gaddar Awards
Pragya Jaiswal Gorgeous Look In Gaddar Awards
Varsha Bollamma In Gaddar Awards
Varsha Bollamma In Gaddar Awards
Ritu Varma In Gaddar Awards
Ritu Varma In Gaddar Awards
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Dil Raju gets a Warning from Mega Fans

Published on July 1, 2025 by swathy

TRENDING

image
Banakacharla Project: CM Revanth Reddy suspicious of BJP
image
Dil Raju gets a Warning from Mega Fans
image
Obituary: We will miss your guidance Pattabhiramgaru
image
Naga Vamsi bags War 2 Telugu Rights
image
Aishwarya Rai’s Advice for Abhishek Bachchan

Dil Raju gets a Warning from Mega Fans

Top producer Dil Raju has tasted the biggest ever debacle through Game Changer featuring Ram Charan in the lead role. The film directed by Shankar was delayed and the budget went overboard. During several recent interviews, Dil Raju admitted Game Changer as the biggest flop. But the bigger damage happened yesterday. His brother Shirish Reddy gave an interview and he opened up to the core. He said that neither Ram Charan nor Shankar called after the debacle of Game Changer.

Shirish also said that it was Sankranthiki Vastunnam that saved Sri Venkateswara Creations. His statements were harsh and they created a sensation across social media. There are debates from the morning on social media about the statements of Shirish. Mega fans argue that the valuable prime time of Ram Charan for three years was wasted because of Game Changer. They also warned Dil Raju and SVC to stop negative propaganda about Game Changer. “If there would be any discussion about Game Changer or Ram Charan coming in the future, get ready to face the consequences”. told Mega fans.

Next Banakacharla Project: CM Revanth Reddy suspicious of BJP Previous Obituary: We will miss your guidance Pattabhiramgaru
else

TRENDING

image
Dil Raju gets a Warning from Mega Fans
image
Naga Vamsi bags War 2 Telugu Rights
image
Aishwarya Rai’s Advice for Abhishek Bachchan

Latest

image
Banakacharla Project: CM Revanth Reddy suspicious of BJP
image
Dil Raju gets a Warning from Mega Fans
image
Obituary: We will miss your guidance Pattabhiramgaru
image
Naga Vamsi bags War 2 Telugu Rights
image
Aishwarya Rai’s Advice for Abhishek Bachchan

Most Read

image
Banakacharla Project: CM Revanth Reddy suspicious of BJP
image
Obituary: We will miss your guidance Pattabhiramgaru
image
CM Revanth Reddy serious on Pashamylaram tragedy

Related Articles

Varsha Bollamma In Thammudu Pre Release Event Sapthami Gowda In Thammudu Pre Release Event Meenakshi Chaudhary Gorgeous In Peach Colour Saree Ashu Reddy Wet And Wild Clicks Samantha Fierce and Elegant Look Anupama Parameswaran Elegant Look Nabha Natesh Hot Poses Ananthika Sanilkumar In 8 Vasantalu Movie Success Meet Jennifer Emmanuel In Paramapadha Sopanam Teaser Launch Event Rashmika Mandanna at Kuberaa Success Celebrations Nara Rohith And Siree Lella Adelaide Trip Tejaswi Madivada Looks Hottie Namrata Shirodkar In White Suit Keerthy Suresh In Uppu Kappurambu Movie Pre Release Event Abhignya Vuthaluru Glamour Look Ananthika Sanilkumar at 8 Vasanthalu Movie Pre release Event Janhvi Kapoor Look In MIU MIU Club Pragya Jaiswal Gorgeous Look In Gaddar Awards Varsha Bollamma In Gaddar Awards Ritu Varma In Gaddar Awards