Dil Raju gets a Warning from Mega Fans

Top producer Dil Raju has tasted the biggest ever debacle through Game Changer featuring Ram Charan in the lead role. The film directed by Shankar was delayed and the budget went overboard. During several recent interviews, Dil Raju admitted Game Changer as the biggest flop. But the bigger damage happened yesterday. His brother Shirish Reddy gave an interview and he opened up to the core. He said that neither Ram Charan nor Shankar called after the debacle of Game Changer.

Shirish also said that it was Sankranthiki Vastunnam that saved Sri Venkateswara Creations. His statements were harsh and they created a sensation across social media. There are debates from the morning on social media about the statements of Shirish. Mega fans argue that the valuable prime time of Ram Charan for three years was wasted because of Game Changer. They also warned Dil Raju and SVC to stop negative propaganda about Game Changer. “If there would be any discussion about Game Changer or Ram Charan coming in the future, get ready to face the consequences”. told Mega fans.