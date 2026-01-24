Dil Raju getting back to Bollywood

Top producer Dil Raju has taken a break and he is preparing a bunch of films for the next two years. He is currently producing Vijay Deverakonda’s Rowdy Janardhan and Devi Sri Prasad’s Yellamma. A series of films are currently under pre-production and they will commence shooting this year. Dil Raju was all excited about his Hindi films post-Covid but the results were not satisfying. The remakes of HIT and Jersey in Hindi did not work for him.

Again, the top producer is now focused on Hindi films. The remake of Sankranthiki Vastunnam in Hindi started rolling. Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan and Rashi Khanna are the lead actors and Anees Bazmee is the director. Dil Raju has paid a big advance to Akshay Kumar years ago and the top star agreed to come on board for the remake. The film’s shoot will be completed in four months and the release date will be announced soon. Vamshi Paidipally is trying hard to direct a straight Hindi film. After travelling with Aamir Khan for over a year, the project did not materialize.

Vamshi Paidipally will now direct Salman Khan in a mass commercial entertainer and the project will be announced next month. Dil Raju is the producer of this big-budget entertainer and the film releases next year. Apart from these, Dil Raju is also lining up 3-4 new Hindi films in collaboration. They will be announced at a later date this year.