Varsha Bollamma In Gaddar Awards
Ritu Varma In Gaddar Awards
Nivetha Thomas In Gaddar Awards
Krithi Shetty In Gaddar Awards
Chandini Chowdary In Gaddar Awards
Ananya Nagalla In Gaddar Awards
Manasa Varanasi Glamorous Look
Thabitha Sukumar Bandreddi Wedding Anniversary Celebration
Neha Shetty’s Ocean eyes and sunset skies
Meenaakshi Chaudhary Glamour Doll Look
Laya Spotted In Thammudu Trailer Launch Event
Swasika In Thammudu Trailer Launch Event
Sapthami Gowda In Thammudu Trailer Launch Event
Ramya Ramakrishna stunning in her photoshoot
Allu Arjun Spotted at Kalina Airport
Shalini Pandey Jaw Opening Look
Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan’s Wedding Anniversary
Mehreen Pirzada Shot With Motorolain Razr
Pragya Jaiswal’s Soft Summer Girl Look
Janhvi Kapoor Freshly cut bangs In Red Dress
Dil Raju has a Request to top Tollywood Stars

Published on June 15, 2025 by nymisha

Dil Raju has a Request to top Tollywood Stars

The first Telangana Gaddar Film Awards took place in a grand manner last night at Hitex in Hyderabad, with several prominent political figures and leading personalities from the film industry in attendance. Top producer Dil Raju was the man behind the event.

During a press conference today, Dil Raju extended his sincere thanks to all those who played a role in making the event successful. He reflected on six months of careful preparation and expressed appreciation to the film professionals who attended to accept their awards. He also acknowledged Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, Deputy Chief Minister Batti Vikramarka and Cinematography Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy for their support. Notably, the Chief Minister, who was expected to stay for just an hour according to protocol, remained for approximately two and a half hours, a gesture that Dil Raju praised as a strong indication of support for Telugu cinema.

In his address, Dil Raju earnestly called on the Telugu film industry to regard state-sponsored awards with the reverence and seriousness they deserve, irrespective of the state granting them. He stated, “When a government acknowledges your contributions, it’s an honor that warrants your presence.” With Andhra Pradesh also gearing up to present its awards, he asked the top stars to prioritize these events even when they have packed shooting schedules.

While he chose not to mention any individuals explicitly, his remarks were interpreted as a soft reminder to prominent stars such as Prabhas, Mahesh Babu, NTR, and Ram Charan, whose award-winning works were celebrated but who were notably absent. His message highlighted the importance of fostering collaboration between the film industry and the government to enhance the legacy of Telugu cinema and strengthen its cultural significance.

Next Kuberaa Trailer: Power, Money, Betrayal Previous Dhanush picks up Pawan Kalyan to Direct
