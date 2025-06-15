Dil Raju has a Request to top Tollywood Stars

The first Telangana Gaddar Film Awards took place in a grand manner last night at Hitex in Hyderabad, with several prominent political figures and leading personalities from the film industry in attendance. Top producer Dil Raju was the man behind the event.

During a press conference today, Dil Raju extended his sincere thanks to all those who played a role in making the event successful. He reflected on six months of careful preparation and expressed appreciation to the film professionals who attended to accept their awards. He also acknowledged Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, Deputy Chief Minister Batti Vikramarka and Cinematography Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy for their support. Notably, the Chief Minister, who was expected to stay for just an hour according to protocol, remained for approximately two and a half hours, a gesture that Dil Raju praised as a strong indication of support for Telugu cinema.

In his address, Dil Raju earnestly called on the Telugu film industry to regard state-sponsored awards with the reverence and seriousness they deserve, irrespective of the state granting them. He stated, “When a government acknowledges your contributions, it’s an honor that warrants your presence.” With Andhra Pradesh also gearing up to present its awards, he asked the top stars to prioritize these events even when they have packed shooting schedules.

While he chose not to mention any individuals explicitly, his remarks were interpreted as a soft reminder to prominent stars such as Prabhas, Mahesh Babu, NTR, and Ram Charan, whose award-winning works were celebrated but who were notably absent. His message highlighted the importance of fostering collaboration between the film industry and the government to enhance the legacy of Telugu cinema and strengthen its cultural significance.