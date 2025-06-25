Dil Raju hints of the ‘Worst Phase for Telugu Cinema’

Top producer Dil Raju is a practical man and he is quite straightforward when it comes to speaking about any issue. He also landed into controversies for expressing his views. The top producer is busy lining up some of the best films for the next few years. He is also promoting his upcoming film Thammudu directed by Sriram Venu. Nithiin is the lead actor in this actioner that releases on July 4th. Speaking about the current situations in Telugu cinema and the ongoing issues, Dil Raju hinted of the worst phase coming soon.

“Nothing is in our hands now. OTT players are dictating their rules and we have to bend to them. We have our film Thammudu ready but the OTT players are dictating the release dates. If the footfalls in theatres are not increased in the future, we will witness the worst phase of Telugu cinema in the coming years. We have to work on bringing the audience back to theatres. The ticket prices have to be flexible and the ambience, experience for the patrons has to be the best. It is the responsibility of the producers to save the single screens. The content has to be impressive. Our star heroes have to do more films and there should be one release every Friday. Our film industry has to work on all these issues and bring the audience to theatres. Else, the worst phase is ahead for Telugu cinema” told Dil Raju.