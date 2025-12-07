x
Dil Raju initiates talks with Anil Ravipudi

December 7, 2025

Successful director Anil Ravipudi has delivered Sankranthi Vastunnam, one of the biggest hits of 2025 and he is currently busy with Chiranjeevi’s Mana Shankara Prasad Garu. The film releases during Sankranthi 2026. Anil Ravipudi is one director who loves to work without breaks. Top producer Dil Raju shares a close bond with him and produced most of the films of Anil Ravipudi. He initiated talks with Anil Ravipudi for the sequel of Sankranthiki Vastunnam.

With all the actors occupied with a number of films, Anil Ravipudi may sign the sequel and work for the film from the second half of 2026. The film will be aimed for Sankranthi 2027 release. But this time, Venkatesh’s home banner Suresh Productions may join the project as co-producers. Both Venkatesh and Anil Ravipudi will be taking big remunerations. The budgets too will be increased considering the buzz on the sequel. Dil Raju and Anil Ravipudi are currently discussing about the project and a clarity is expected soon.

