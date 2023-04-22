Dil Raju locks Love Today girl

Ace producer Dil Raju’s nephew Ashish Reddy is coming up with ‘Selfish’ to prove himself. His debut film ‘Rowdy Boys’ was okay. Selfish is directed by Kasi Vishal, who worked with Sukumar. Dil Raju is producing this film in association with Sukumar Writings, which is known for making successful films. On the occasion of Akshaya Tritiya, the makers released a new poster from the movie.

Ivana is the lead actress and love interest of Ashish. She was introduced as Chaitra, a financial analyst. In the new poster, Ashish is spotted following Ivana. Ashish is okay with the mass look, but his attitude is impressive in all Selfish movie posters. Ivana is spotted like the girl next door.