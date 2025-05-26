x
Dil Raju responds about Controversies on Theatre Strike

Published on May 26, 2025

Dil Raju responds about Controversies on Theatre Strike

Top producer, distributor and exhibitor Dil Raju’s name was involved in the ‘Aa Naluguru’ controversy in the discussion of Theatre Strike. The issue reached the AP government and Powerstar Pawan Kalyan responded on a strong note against the recent happenings. Yesterday, Mega producer Allu Aravind met the press and clarified about his involvement. Today, Dil Raju interacted with the media and revealed about what all happened from the past few days. He said that the issue started in East Godavari district on April 19th and it reached Hyderabad.

Dil Raju also explained about the problems faced by the exhibitors and he said that there is no unity in Telugu film industry. Dil Raju said that no one has the guts to face Pawan Kalyan and halt the release of his film. He called Pawan Kalyan a Big Brother and he said that the AP government always worked for the development of the film industry.

Dil Raju slammed the media personnel for carrying wrong news and diverting the theatre strike issue. He also pointed out a section of the media for spreading fake news about the piracy of Game Changer. “Among the 370 theatres in Telangana, SVC has 30 theatres and Asian Group holds 90 theatres. All the other 250 screens are run by the theatre owners. We have stalled the film shoots for 56 days and we achieved nothing. I suggested the same to the exhibitors asking them not to head for the strike. I am not in the ‘Aa Naluguru’ as projected by the media. The entire country is doing business on a percentage basis. The rental basis is still available only in the Telugu states” told Dil Raju.

“I am thinking bigger and I announced Dil Raju Dreams recently. My AI firm Lorven AI is collaborating with an international studio and the discussions are going on. I am not into small things. I attended some of the recent meetings and expressed my views. There is no unity among the Tollywood producers” told Dil Raju.

