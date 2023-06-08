Dil Raju steps out for Parasuram

After the release of Sarkaru Vaari Paata, Parasuram Petla had to work with 14 Reels Plus but the project was kept on hold due to various reasons. He impressed Vijay Deverakonda with a script and the Geetha Govindam combo is back in the production house of Dil Raju. Geetha Arts and 14 Reels Plus have paid handsome advances for Parasuram long ago and the production houses approached the Producers Guild recently after Vijay and Parasuram film announcement was made. Vijay Deverakonda and Parasuram’s film will kick-start the shoot once Vijay is done with the shoot of Kushi. The final budgets of the projects are locked.

Dil Raju stepped out to clear all the issues. Parasuram has to repay close to Rs 20 crores for 14 Reels Plus and Geetha Arts. Dil Raju has given a word to Parasuram and he is ready to clear the dues before the shoot of their project commences. This would also be deducted from the remuneration of Parasuram. The film is said to be a family entertainer and the shooting portions would be wrapped up in quick schedules. More details awaited.