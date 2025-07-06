Dil Raju wants all heroes to follow Vijay

Producer Dil Raju appealed to all big-ticket heroes to take a cue from Tamil superstar Thalapathy Vijay when it comes to allotting dates for films. He praised Vijay’s planning and execution in completing his films within the time frame and allowing producers to breathe easy without any delay in releases.

During his recent media interaction, Dil Raju recalled how Vijay used to allot 20 days per month to complete his portions in six months for ‘Varasudu’ movie under his production. He appreciated that Vijay has got full clarity on when to start his film and how to complete his part within the stipulated time limit. He said that producers will need not to face any pressure if every hero sticks to this ideal rule and allot dates for their films.

He said Vijay’s working style is quite different from other actors. He is very straightforward and no nonsense artist in South India. This is why Vijay is called a producer’s actor, he said.

Dil Raju pointed that films will release on time without any postponements if heroes follow Vijay’s strategy while signing the dotted line and alloting dates to producers. He also expressed concern over the lack such convenient planning by Telugu heroes at this moment in Tollywood and promised to work towards achieving such a strategy for the goodwill of the industry.

These comments from Dil Raju might once become a talking point in the media and the industry circles in Tollywood because he indirectly stated that Telugu heroes are not cooperating with the producers in alloting dates which is why many big films are facing multiple delays.