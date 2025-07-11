Dil Raju’s Big Plans in USA

Top producer Dil Raju recently unveiled his plans of ‘Dil Raju Dreams’ which has been launched in a grand manner. The major plan behind DRD is to introduce fresh and young talent to Telugu cinema in the coming years. Dil Raju and his team has done enough work before the announcement came. After the announcement, DRD is flooded with requests in lakhs and his team is zeroing in aspiring youngsters to work for Dil Raju Dreams in the future. Dil Raju has flown down to USA for the event of NATS and he has big plans in USA.

He will be in the USA for the next few weeks to meet passionate filmmakers and producers. He is also looking for young producers who are interested in investing in Dil Raju Dreams. Dil Raju and his team will meet several aspiring directors, actors and producers in Texas on July 12th. A series of meetings are planned for him over the weekend. Dil Raju also has plans to meet other aspirants in the presence of America Telugu Association and the event is planned on July 16th. Several other meetings are planned in the next few weeks and Dil Raju is expected to stay in the USA for 3-4 weeks for Dil Raju Dreams.