Dil Raju’s Smart move in Tollywood Controversy

Dil Raju is one of the senior producers and distributors of Telugu cinema. His production house SVC has leased several single screens across the Telugu states. Dil Raju is also the Chairman of Telangana FDC and is active in the Producers Guild. But he stood calm in the recent controversy. He did not issue any statement and he was not seen in any of the recent media interactions. Being a senior producer and exhibitor, Dil Raju did not support the producers or the move of the exhibitors. Though his brother Shirish Reddy is aggressive from the exhibitors end, Dil Raju decided to stay calm.

This is a smart move from the top producer. Dil Raju and Shirish landed into unnecessary controversies before the release of Pawan Kalyan’s Hari Hara Veera Mallu and Ram Charan’s Game Changer. Despite his minimal involvement, he was dragged into those controversies. This time, Dil Raju decided to stay calm as the issue has taken the heat. Dil Raju has big plans for the next couple of years and he is lining up several pan-Indian films. At this time, landing into a controversy or taking a stand for one side would not make him comfortable.

Shirish Reddy has taken the responsibility of film distribution and Dil Raju has nothing much to do on that side. He is focused on producing more films in the coming years. To avoid controversies, Dil Raju has been smart and he maintained utmost silence. But he attended the crucial meeting in the Film Chamber on Friday and made it clear that Peddi will have a smooth release on June 4th.