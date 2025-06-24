x
Dil Raju’s Strong Lineup for 2025 and 2026

Published on June 24, 2025 by nymisha

Dil Raju’s Strong Lineup for 2025 and 2026

Though Game Changer ended up as a huge disappoinment, the super success of Sankranthiki Vastunnam gave a huge boost for Dil Raju as a producer. After taking up the role of FDC Chairman in Telangana, Dil Raju is also monitoring the activities related to films and he organized Gaddar Awards on a successful note. Dil Raju is currently promoting Thammudu starring Nithiin in the lead role. The film is releasing on July 4th and this is the last release for Dil Raju as producer this year.

During his recent interviews, Dil Raju announced about the lineup of films and about his big plans for the upcoming years. He said that the shoots of Vijay Deverakonda’s Rowdy Janardhan, Nithiin’s Yellamma and Ashish’s De Thadi will start in August this year. All three films will release in 2026 and the dates will be finalized after the shoots. Dil Raju is also confident on working with top actors in the coming years and the lineup will be announced next year. He said that several pan-Indian projects and big-budget films are lined up for 2027 and they are currently under discussion stages. He told that he would soon work with actors like Allu Arju, Prabhas, NTR, Ram Charan and others.

