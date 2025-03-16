Dil Raju’s SVC Losing the Charm in Tollywood: Part 1

Dil Raju owned Sri Venkateswara Creations is one of the top production houses of Telugu cinema. Dil Raju established an empire in the Nizam distribution and he was on the top slot for years. His production house Sri Venkateswara Creations delivered some of the biggest hits and even tasted failures, but the banner was never in a financial stress. Over the years, after Mythri ventured into distribution, Raju and Shirish lost complete hold in the Nizam distribution. Soon, a series of failures in production pulled them into a deep financial stress. From the past four years post pandemic, there was no impressive and profitable film delivered except Sankranthiki Vastunnam. Game Changer was delayed by years and the budget of the film got heaped up. The film is a huge loss venture for Dil Raju and his production house. Though Sankranthiki Vastunnam saved them to an extent, Sri Venkateswara Creations continues to be in a huge financial stress. Here are some recent developments:

Game Changer Dues: The dues of Game Changer are yet to be cleared and it has been close to three months since the film released. Some of the actors are yet to receive their remuneration and the Unions are after SVC begging them to clear the dues. The direction departments, managers and others involved are yet to get their salary dues. Apart from these, the hotel dues along with other bills are yet to be cleared. This is a major dent and loss of credibility for a production house like SVC which has been efficient enough and paid the dues on time for years. The past two years have been tough but at the end of the day, it is the financial management that gets you respect and credibility in any business.

Impact on Upcoming projects: All the upcoming films are delayed due to the unpaid dues. The shoots are rescheduled or canceled because of the huge financial mess and the uncleared dues. The teams of the upcoming films are struggling to complete their works on time. The post-production works too are delayed as the CG, DI and Dubbing teams are waiting for the advances to be paid or the past bills to be cleared. This also impacts the release plans of the new films.

Differences among Brothers: After back-to-back debacles and losing the distribution hold, close sources say there are differences cropped up between Raju and Shirish. When it comes to the payments, they are like pointing each other. Dil Raju wants Shirish to take the call and clear the dues while Shirish says the final call would be taken by Dil Raju. The duo is also taking frequent individual trips abroad and this is indeed delaying the payments. Raju visited Coimbatore Isha Foundation recently and by the team he returned back to Hyderabad, Shirish headed to Australia. There are a lot of pending dues but the brothers are taking frequent trips abroad. They are pointing towards each other.

Hundreds Impacted: Film industry has hundreds of daily-wage workers, assistant directors, art teams and lightmen along with the camera department working on monthly basis. Most of them come from middle-class families and they would be eagerly waiting for the dues to the cleared after the schedule gets completed. In SVC, hundreds of such technicians from various crafts are eagerly waiting for their payments to be cleared from the past few months. This is going through the market and SVC’s debts and dues is currently the most discussed topic in Tollywood.

Disputes with Unions: A Union of Telugu cinema mounted pressure on Dil Raju to clear the dues after months. Dil Raju took a U Turn and decided not to clear the dues. Instead he hired a team that doesn’t work with the Union. The pending bill is in lakhs and several families are indirectly impacted. The Union is puzzled about how to recover the dues.

No Happening Projects: Production houses like Mythri Movie Makers, Sithara Entertainments, and others are sharing a great bond with actors and are locking back-to-back projects. Tollywood actors too are signing films and are occupied for the next few years. For SVC, there are no promising films lined up. Nithiin’s Yellamma and Vijay Deverakonda’s Rowdy Janardhan are the happening films. There are no big films lined up.

Differences with Partners: Dil Raju and Allu Aravind are partners in several ways. After Dil Raju locked Parasuram, Allu Aravind was unhappy. Though the Mega producer never expressed it on public platforms, their future collaborations may not be possible. Like this, there are unties with several partners who travelled with SVC.

Dues Uncleared: Dil Raju and Shirish invested in Real Estate and they are quite wealthy. But after back-to-back flops, the family is blaming Dil Raju and the family is not ready to sell off the properties and clear the dues. The dues for the financiers are cleared but the dues for Unions and the teams are left aside making them waiting for a longer time. This is making a huge damage indirectly for the production house.

Corruption Uncontrolled: The production house could not hire efficient people and there is a huge amount of corruption done. A person who was involved in setting up the project of Game Changer has pocketed a huge amount through corruption. Dil Raju could not sideline him but after a significant amount went into his pocket, his financial controls are handed over to another team. Game Changer corruption has turned out to be an example and it was widely discussed among the production teams of all the top Tollywood production houses.

To be Continued…..Part 2 Soon