Revanth And Salman At Indian Supercross Racing League Season2
Vaishanavi Chaithanya Spotted at Epic Movie first look Launch
Keerthy Suresh  Snapped at Revolver Rita Movie Promotions in Hyd
Rashi Singh In Paanch Minar Movie Promotions
Bhagyashri Borse In Andhra King Taluka Promotions
Sai Pallavi Photo Dairy
Disha Patani’s Chaand Look with golden rays
Meenakshi Chaudhary Brings Fire In Red Outfit
Amrutha Chowdary at Movie Promotions
Dhanya Balakrishna Latest Photoshoot
Anu Emmanuel for The GirlFriend Movie Promotions
Chandini Chowdary at Santhana Prapthirasthu Event
Samanth In Signature Alchemy Launch Event
Maanasa Choudhary In Aaryan Movie Press Meet
Shraddha Srinath In Aaryan Press Meet
Ravi Teja at Mass Jathara Pre release Event
Suriya at Mass Jathara Pre release Event
Sree Leela at Mass Jathara Pre release EVent
Nara Rohith – Sirisha Lella Haldi Pics
Rashmika Mandanna In The Girlfriend Trailer Launch Event
Dileep to Initiate Legal Action against the Conspiracy against Him

Published on December 9, 2025 by swathy

Dileep to Initiate Legal Action against the Conspiracy against Him

Malayalam actor Dileep faced sexual allegal allegations and it took nine long years for him to walk free in the case. The verdict came yesterday and Dileep was acquitted in the case. The actor is in plans to initiate legal action against all those who conspired to implicate him falsely in this case. The Additional Special Sessions Court has cleared all the charges against Dileep. He said that a group of cops framed him in the case and he said that the survivor did not name him in the first four months of the investigation.

Dileep is in plans to file a complaint against the Special Investigation Team (SIT) along with some of the celebrities from the Malayalam film industry who are involved in this conspiracy. Dileep said that he will review the copy of the court’s judgment after which he will initiate legal action against them. Dileep also announced that the SIT has misleaded the state government in the case. He also reminded about the comments made by his ex-wife Manju Warrier and these created a sensation during the time of his arrest.

Previous Mowgli Director’s Emotional Post moves Everyone
