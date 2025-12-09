Dileep to Initiate Legal Action against the Conspiracy against Him

Malayalam actor Dileep faced sexual allegal allegations and it took nine long years for him to walk free in the case. The verdict came yesterday and Dileep was acquitted in the case. The actor is in plans to initiate legal action against all those who conspired to implicate him falsely in this case. The Additional Special Sessions Court has cleared all the charges against Dileep. He said that a group of cops framed him in the case and he said that the survivor did not name him in the first four months of the investigation.

Dileep is in plans to file a complaint against the Special Investigation Team (SIT) along with some of the celebrities from the Malayalam film industry who are involved in this conspiracy. Dileep said that he will review the copy of the court’s judgment after which he will initiate legal action against them. Dileep also announced that the SIT has misleaded the state government in the case. He also reminded about the comments made by his ex-wife Manju Warrier and these created a sensation during the time of his arrest.