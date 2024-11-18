x
Diljit Dosanjh criticizes Telangana government

Published on November 18, 2024 by nymisha

Diljit Dosanjh criticizes Telangana government

Punjabi singer Diljit Dosanjh has received notices from the Telangana government over the Hyderabad concert about serving alcohol in his concert. Diljit Dosanjh spoke during the Ahmedabad concert and he took a dig against the government of Telangana. He said that he never consumed alcohol or promoted the brands. He called the governments to ban alcohol across the country so that he can stop singing songs about alcohol. He took an indirect dig against the government of Telangana over the alcohol issue. Diljit Dosanjh also said that he sang several devotional songs but there is no one to talk about them.

“It is very easy to tweak my songs. I don’t consume alcohol. Several Bollywood stars promote alcohol but I never promote them. Don’t mess with me. I complete my performance and leave. Why are you messing with me? If all the Indian states are declared as dry states, I will never sing songs on alcohol. Alcohol generates huge revenue. Even during Covid-19, all the shops are closed except the wine shops”, told Diljit Dosanjh.

