Dilraju association with KRG studios for Malayalam film Valatty

Debutant director Devan’s Valatty- Tale of Tails had caught the attention of the audience when it was first announced for almost three years. The team has recently released the film’s trailer which raised the expectations to the next level.

The film, which is written by Devan and produced under the banner of Friday Film House, has been planned as pan-Indian release in multiple languages including Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Hindi on July 14th. Now the prominent production KRG studios is acquired the film’s worldwide theatrical rights.

Karthik Gowda, Founder, KRG Studios has joined hands with Dil Raju, who will present the film in

Telugu while Anil Thadani will distribute the film in Hindi. The overseas distribution

will be done through Home Screen Entertainment.

Valatty is bankrolled by Vijay Babu’s production house Friday Film House. The filmmaker and his team have been working on the project for over three years. The exciting things is Malayalam actors like Roshan Mathew, Soubin Shahir, Indrans, Sunny

Wayne, Saiju Kurup & others have lent their voices to the canine characters.