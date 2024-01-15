x
Meenakshi Chaudhary At Matka Trailer Launch Event
Alia Bhatt Diwali Celebrations With Raha
Shalini Pandey Gorgeous Look
Rakul Preet Singh And Sidharth Malhotra Diwali Bash
Rashmika Mandanna Diwali Celebrations
Aditi And Siddharth Happy Moments With Close Ones
Janhvi and Kushi Kapoor Diwali Celebrations
Mega Family Diwali Celebrations
Cucumber Health Benefits
Aditi Shankar Diwali Celebrations
Shriya Saran Diva Look For Diwali
Hansika Motwani Diwali Look
Srinidhi Shetty Festive Look
Rukmini Vasanth Red and Purple Love
Nushrratt Bharuccha
Custard Apple Health Benefits
Raashii Khanna ABP's Southern Rising Summit
Vaishnavi Chaitanya Diwali Celebrations
Kushi Kapoor Beach Vibes
Dhvani Bhanushali Diwali Bash
Home > Movie News

Dilraju bringing Shatamanam Bhavati Next Page during Sankranthi 2025

Published on January 15, 2024 by ratnasri

Ace producer Dil Raju, renowned for his golden touch, achieved massive success with the small film Shatamanam Bhavati in 2017, directed by the creative filmmaker Satish Vegesna.

Starring Sharwanand and Anupama Parameshwaran in lead roles, with Prakash Raj, Jayasudha, and others in pivotal characters, the family entertainer faced stiff competition from big releases during the Sankranthi season of 2017 and emerged as a game-changer for everyone involved.

The film, which was adored by families, brought immense recognition to Sri Venkateswara Creations banner and Dil Raju. The film won prestigious National award raising the Telugu film industry level.

Now, on Sankranthi 2024, the producer has officially announced the sequel, titled “Shatamanam Bhavati Next Page.”

This sequel is set to be crafted on a grand scale and with utmost care.

Further details regarding the cast and crew will be disclosed shortly. The film is scheduled for a worldwide theatrical release during Sankranthi 2025.

