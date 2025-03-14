x
Home > Movie Reviews

Kiran Abbavaram’s Dilruba Movie Review

Published on March 14, 2025 by nymisha

Kiran Abbavaram’s Dilruba Movie Review

Kiran Abbavaram’s Dilruba Movie Review

Dilruba Movie Review

Dilruba Movie Review

Telugu360 Rating: 2/5

KA marked a perfect comeback for Kiran Abbavaram after a series of failures. The actor has to make his market consistent by delivering impressive films. He is now testing his luck with Dilruba, a youthful romantic entertainer. Kiran Abbavaram spent time and did reshoots for Dilruba. The producer expressed his confidence in the film. Vishwa Karun is making his directorial debut and Rukshar Dhillon is the heroine. Here is the review of Dilruba:

Story:

Siddharth (Kiran Abbavaram) has a failed love story and he parts ways with Maggy (Naziya) due to several reasons. A close friend cheats his father and this impacts Siddharth. He stays away from love and emotions after this incident. He doesn’t value the words Thanks and Sorry in his life. He never thanks or says sorry to anyone. At this time, he meets Anjali (Rukshar Dhillon) and she is after Siddharth for his love. Finally, Siddharth falls in love with Anjali but soon they face several challenges. Soon, Maggy comes back from the USA to reunite Siddharth and Anjali. The rest of Dilruba is all about the hurdles and the real story.

Analysis:

Dilruba has two interesting things: The lead actor never says Sorry and Thank you to anyone. The second one is that his ex-girlfriend comes all the way from the USA to reunite Siddharth and Anjali. Kiran Abbavaram may have loved these and signed the film. The characterization of the lead actor is well designed but the episodes and the narration are quite bland and outdated. Anjali’s character too is well introduced but the college episodes are very boring. The action episodes are not well placed. Though the interval fight is well designed, there is no reasoning and emotion for Siddharth to head for such an intense action episode.

Maggy returns back to the scene in the second half after which the love story takes a new turn. But the episodes are poorly written and they would not impress the audience. Some of the scenes are forcefully written and placed. The lead antagonist’s role and characterization are quite silly. The Kadapa backdrop scene is impressive and it is used during the climax portions. The lead actor issuing a clarity about Sorry and Thank you impressed the audience.

Performances:

Kiran Abbavaram is a talented actor and he looked good on screen. He performed well in the action episodes. But he has to work well on the emotional episodes. Rukshar’s role is well designed and she did her part with perfection. Naziya is a mismatch for her role. The team should have focused more on casting the right actors as most of them did not suit well in their roles.

Sam CS delivered good songs and an impressive background score for Dilruba. The score given for the interval episode is impressive. The cinematography work is ok. Debutant Vishwa Karun has a strong impact of Puri Jagannadh. The way he designed the hero’s characterization is the best example. The first half is decent but the second half of Dilruba misses the track and the film falls flat. Kiran Abbavaram has to wait for some more days to return back to success streak.

Telugu360 Rating: 2/5

