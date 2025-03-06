x
Shilpa Shetty Diva Look In White Saree
Sonal Chauhan Hot Poses In MalDives
Krushika Patel’s Stunning stills
Nabha Natesh Hot Lingerie Photoshoot
Saanve Megghana In Tuk Tuk Tuk Movie Teaser launch
GV Prakash at Kingston movie pre release event
Divya Bharathi at Kingston Movie Pre release Event
Divya Bharati In Kingston Movie Promotions
GV Prakash Photoshoot For Kingston
Tamannaah Bhatia Monochrome Look
Anupama Parameswaran Gorgeous Traditional Look
Sree Leela’s Buffet Of Memories
Ketika Sharma ATV Ride In Bali
Malavika Mohanan Sizzling with Nature
Kiara Advani Black Iconic Look
Shruti Haasan Black Shadow Look
Anshu Ambani In Mazaka Press Meet
Ritu varma At Mazaka Movie Success Meet
Anupama Parameswaran Divine Look In Red Saree
Rakul Preet Singh Obesity Awareness Campaign
Dilruba Trailer: Kiran Abbavaram Promises a Youthful Ride

Published on March 6, 2025 by swathy

Dilruba Trailer: Kiran Abbavaram Promises a Youthful Ride

Kiran Abbavaram made his comeback with KA last year and his next film is titled Dilruba. The film is releasing next Friday and the trailer of Dilruba has been out. The trailer hints of a perfect youthful entertainer packed with action. Kiran Abbavaram returns to his comfortable genre. Kiran Abbavaram’s characterization is the major highlight and he sticks to his ethics and he is not concerned about the situation. This lands him into problems and the rest of Dilruba is about the hurdles and how he resolves them.

The biggest twist is that Kiran Abbavaram meets his Ex in his college. Rukshar Dhillon plays his love interest and the action episodes are designed well. The trailer of Dilruba looks promising and the expectations on the film are decent. Viswa Karun is making his debut as director and Saregama is bankrolling the film. Sam CS’s background score looks decent and so is the cinematography work. Kiran Abbavaram and his team are promoting the film. Dilruba releases on March 14th.

