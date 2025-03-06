Dilruba Trailer: Kiran Abbavaram Promises a Youthful Ride

Kiran Abbavaram made his comeback with KA last year and his next film is titled Dilruba. The film is releasing next Friday and the trailer of Dilruba has been out. The trailer hints of a perfect youthful entertainer packed with action. Kiran Abbavaram returns to his comfortable genre. Kiran Abbavaram’s characterization is the major highlight and he sticks to his ethics and he is not concerned about the situation. This lands him into problems and the rest of Dilruba is about the hurdles and how he resolves them.

The biggest twist is that Kiran Abbavaram meets his Ex in his college. Rukshar Dhillon plays his love interest and the action episodes are designed well. The trailer of Dilruba looks promising and the expectations on the film are decent. Viswa Karun is making his debut as director and Saregama is bankrolling the film. Sam CS’s background score looks decent and so is the cinematography work. Kiran Abbavaram and his team are promoting the film. Dilruba releases on March 14th.