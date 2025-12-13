Director Venky Kudumula turns a Producer

Venky Kudumula has established a niche following for himself with blockbusters like Chalo and Bheeshma. Now, he turned into a producer for a highly interesting and intriguing film introducing new talents to Telugu Cinema. He is excited to bring distinctive voices and filmmakers to the revered cinema field.

He loved the distinctive script presented by director Mahesh Uppala and decided to produce it on What Next Entertainments. He is taking this huge leap of faith also introducing a new leading man while S Thaman is scoring music for the film.

On this occasion, Venky Kudumula said, “Cinema has always been my passion. I know what it takes to find a footing in this profession. With What Next Entertainments, I want to create a platform for creative voices waiting for an opportunity and stories waiting to be told. If I can help someone take their first step, that will be my biggest success.”

Already, the New Guy in Town promo using comic book style animation has created great buzz for the film. Now, with this revelation, the anticipation has grown more. Anaswara Rajan is playing the leading lady role with Raja Mahadevan handling cinematographer for this new-age entertainer. The title glimpse will be released on 14th December and more details to be announced soon.