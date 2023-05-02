Disappointed Balineni meets Jagan, what’s up?

Former minister Balineni Srinivasa Reddy met chief minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy in Tadepalli on Tuesday. The meeting was overdue as Balineni had been avoiding appointment with the chief minister.

Balineni is not happy with the way things are happening in Prakasam district of late. He alleges that some of the party leaders were not giving him due recognition and the party leadership too is supporting them.

The former minister walked out of the chief minister’s recent visit to Markapur as the police stopped him from going to the helipad to receive Jagan Mohan Reddy. The angry Balineni left the venue after shouting at the police.

On learning about it, the chief minister personally called Balineni and requested him to attend the programme, promising to settle the issues. Though the former minister attended the chief minister’s programme, he did not visit him in Tadepalli despite repeated phone calls.

The former minister is staying in Hyderabad for the past some time and is not active in the party programmes. He is also not taking part in the party’s door-to-door campaign or any other progrmame. Though he was recently made the regional coordinator of the party for Nellore, Tirupati and Kadapa districts, the former minister had not visited any of these districts in the recent past.

In this backdrop, the chief minister took personal interest and invited Balineni for a chat with him in the camp office. The disappointed former minister had finally reached the chief minister’s camp office on Tuesday and closeted with Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Sources say that the former minister is said to have explained the adverse situations in the party in his Parakasam district and the activities of some of the leaders against him. Sources say that he had complained against a senior leader who was behind the denial of permission to him to enter the helipad in Markapur.