Nabha Natesh Grace In Gray Dress
Bhagyashri Borse In Kingdom Pre Release Event
Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Monochrome Look
Disha Patani Stunning Look In White Dress
Priyanka Jawalkar Golden Glow Pics
Nidhhi Agerwal In Hari Hara Veera Mallu Pre Release Event
Nidhhi Agerwal In HHVM Press Meet
Anupama Parameshwaran In Paradha Movie Promotions
Nidhhi Agerwal Hot In Red
Keerthi Pandian Stunning Attire
Shraddha Das In Dark Mode
Payal Rajput Blooms In Blue
Manasa Varanasi's Brown Sugar Look
Nabha Natesh Looks Maaya
Nora Fatehi In Paris
Hebah Patel Diva Look In Red Saree
Sobhita Dhulipala Moments In Sun
Keerthy Suresh In Uppu Kappurambu Promptions
Varsha Latest Photos
Tamannaah Bhatia Stuns In Black and white Outfit
Home > Movie News

Disappointing news for Mahesh Babu’s fans

Published on August 2, 2025 by swathy

Disappointing news for Mahesh Babu’s fans

Superstar Mahesh Babu will be turning 50 this August 9th. His fandom has been waiting with bated breath for his birthday with a huge anticipation that some formal announcement will be made regarding his upcoming film with star director SS Rajamouli. Tentatively titled SSMB29, the film kick started its shooting formalities last year without any publicity akin to that of Rajamouli’s previous films.

Surprisingly, not even a single update regarding this highly awaited movie has so far been revealed by the makers. It has been more than eight months since the principal photography commenced, but Rajamouli didn’t divulge anything about the progress and release plans so far. The radio silence adopted by the team has been sulking Mahesh Babu’s fans to the core. Until recently there have been speculations that Rajamouli will end the suspense on Mahesh Babu’s birthday and unveil a concept poster or a brief teaser as a treat.

Reports are now coming that Rajamouli has decided not to rush anything just for the sake of the birthday and made it clear to the team to drop off the earlier plans. He felt that a film of global scale will need a bigger occasion and huge planning to build the hype. So, there won’t be any announcements on August 9th and this news would dampen the expectations of fans.

Rajamouli is gearing up for an extensive outdoor shoot in African countries in the coming days. The team is currently busy with recce and other production activities.

