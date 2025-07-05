x
Disappointing Weekend for Telugu Cinema

Published on July 5, 2025 by swathy

Disappointing Weekend for Telugu Cinema

Nithiin’s new film Thammudu released on Friday and the response has been disastrous. The film started off as the least grosser on it’s day one among Nithiin’s films. Thammudu is a bigger disaster than his last film Robinhood. The Saturday numbers are quite poor and the film will struggle to complete its first week in theatres. Tamil film 3 BHK released in theatres and the word of mouth is quite encouraging but the numbers are quite poor.

Manchu Vishnu’s Kannappa is in its second weekend and the film too slowed down. There are no great numbers for the film during the weekend. Dhanush and Nagarjuna’s Kubera too did not have any decent footfalls over the weekend. Hollywood film Jurassic World Rebirth is doing well in cities and urban locations. This is a disappointing weekend for Telugu cinema.

