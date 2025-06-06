Disastrous Saturday for Kamal Haasan’s Thug Life

Thug Life is one of the most awaited films and the film carried big expectations. Legendary actor Kamal Haasan and Magical director Mani Ratnam teamed up after 38 years for Thug Life and the film released yesterday. Thug Life received poor response from the audience and the day one box-office numbers are completely disappointing. The film reported low numbers in Telugu and Hindi which are quite shocking. The buzz turned out into a huge disappointment in just a day. The second day numbers of Thug Life are completely poor.

Thug Life opened on a disappointing note all over the nation. Trade analysts in Tamil Nadu are left in shock with the numbers of the film on the second day. As predicted, Thug Life had a poor Saturday in Telugu and Hindi languages. The film will struggle from Monday. Thug Life is one of the biggest nightmares for Indian cinema in the recent times.