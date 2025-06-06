x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Priyanka Mohan Stunning Look In Saree
Priyanka Mohan Stunning Look In Saree
Janhvi Kapoor Obsessed with jagadeekaveerudu atilokasundari Movie jacket
Janhvi Kapoor Obsessed with jagadeekaveerudu atilokasundari Movie jacket
Ananya Panday day off in sunny sunny Croatia
Ananya Panday day off in sunny sunny Croatia
Ritu Varma Devika & Danny Webseries Pressmeet
Ritu Varma Devika & Danny Webseries Pressmeet
Sudheer Babu’s Fun filled Family Nights
Sudheer Babu’s Fun filled Family Nights
Mrunal Thakur Chilling With Her Sister
Mrunal Thakur Chilling With Her Sister
Nayanthara Family Latest Images
Nayanthara Family Latest Images
Manasa Varanasi slays in new style of wrapping
Manasa Varanasi slays in new style of wrapping
Vijay Antony at Maargan Movie Trailer Launch
Vijay Antony at Maargan Movie Trailer Launch
Deepshikha at Maargan Movie Trailer Launch
Deepshikha at Maargan Movie Trailer Launch
NTR Kalyan Ram at NTR Ghat
NTR Kalyan Ram at NTR Ghat
Samantha Stuns In her Latest Photoshoot
Samantha Stuns In her Latest Photoshoot
Eesha Rebba Beautiful In Purple Saree
Eesha Rebba Beautiful In Purple Saree
Trisha Krishnan In ThugLife Audio Launch
Trisha Krishnan In ThugLife Audio Launch
Nabha Natesh Stuns In Track Pant
Nabha Natesh Stuns In Track Pant
Aditi Shankar at Bhairavam Pre release event
Aditi Shankar at Bhairavam Pre release event
Aakanksha Singh In Shashtipoorthi Trailer Launch Event
Aakanksha Singh In Shashtipoorthi Trailer Launch Event
Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas In Bhairavam Promotions
Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas In Bhairavam Promotions
Alia Bhatt In Cannes 2025
Alia Bhatt In Cannes 2025
Disha Patani Sizzling Photos In Bikini
Disha Patani Sizzling Photos In Bikini
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Disastrous Saturday for Kamal Haasan’s Thug Life

Published on June 6, 2025 by swathy

TRENDING

image
Disastrous Saturday for Kamal Haasan’s Thug Life
image
The Cringiest Bollywood Film is Out
image
Hari Hara Veera Mallu Stress: Pawan is the Solo Reason
image
Deepika Padukone turns head ache for Nag Ashwin
image
AP-NVIDIA’s ambitious AI partnership to skill 10,000 youth

Disastrous Saturday for Kamal Haasan’s Thug Life

Thug Life is one of the most awaited films and the film carried big expectations. Legendary actor Kamal Haasan and Magical director Mani Ratnam teamed up after 38 years for Thug Life and the film released yesterday. Thug Life received poor response from the audience and the day one box-office numbers are completely disappointing. The film reported low numbers in Telugu and Hindi which are quite shocking. The buzz turned out into a huge disappointment in just a day. The second day numbers of Thug Life are completely poor.

Thug Life opened on a disappointing note all over the nation. Trade analysts in Tamil Nadu are left in shock with the numbers of the film on the second day. As predicted, Thug Life had a poor Saturday in Telugu and Hindi languages. The film will struggle from Monday. Thug Life is one of the biggest nightmares for Indian cinema in the recent times.

Previous The Cringiest Bollywood Film is Out
else

TRENDING

image
Disastrous Saturday for Kamal Haasan’s Thug Life
image
The Cringiest Bollywood Film is Out
image
Hari Hara Veera Mallu Stress: Pawan is the Solo Reason

Latest

image
Disastrous Saturday for Kamal Haasan’s Thug Life
image
The Cringiest Bollywood Film is Out
image
Hari Hara Veera Mallu Stress: Pawan is the Solo Reason
image
Deepika Padukone turns head ache for Nag Ashwin
image
AP-NVIDIA’s ambitious AI partnership to skill 10,000 youth

Most Read

image
AP-NVIDIA’s ambitious AI partnership to skill 10,000 youth
image
Bengaluru Stampede: High Court Stops Action on KSCA Officials
image
Kaleshwaram fiasco: Etela puts all onus on KCR and Harish

Related Articles

Priyanka Mohan Stunning Look In Saree Janhvi Kapoor Obsessed with jagadeekaveerudu atilokasundari Movie jacket Ananya Panday day off in sunny sunny Croatia Ritu Varma Devika & Danny Webseries Pressmeet Sudheer Babu’s Fun filled Family Nights Mrunal Thakur Chilling With Her Sister Nayanthara Family Latest Images Manasa Varanasi slays in new style of wrapping Vijay Antony at Maargan Movie Trailer Launch Deepshikha at Maargan Movie Trailer Launch NTR Kalyan Ram at NTR Ghat Samantha Stuns In her Latest Photoshoot Eesha Rebba Beautiful In Purple Saree Trisha Krishnan In ThugLife Audio Launch Nabha Natesh Stuns In Track Pant Aditi Shankar at Bhairavam Pre release event Aakanksha Singh In Shashtipoorthi Trailer Launch Event Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas In Bhairavam Promotions Alia Bhatt In Cannes 2025 Disha Patani Sizzling Photos In Bikini