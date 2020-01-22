StateCircuitCityTheatre NameSchedule
ALAmstarAlabasterAMSTAR
14 – ALABASTER		Full
ALCinemarkHuntsvilleCinemark
Monaco and XD 		Full
ALREGALMobileMobile
Stadium 18		Full
ARIndependentLittle
Rock		Riverdale
10		Full
ARMalcoRogersMALCO
PINNACLE HILLS CINEMA		Full
AZHarkinsChandlerChandler
Fashion Ctr 20 (Chandler, AZ)		Full
AZHarkinsPeoriaArrowhead
Fountains 18 (Peoria, AZ)		Full
AZHarkinsPhoenixNorth
Valley 16 (Phoenix, AZ)		Full
AZHarkinsTempeArizona
Mills 25 with IMAX (Tempe, AZ)		Full
AZHarkinsTucsonTucson
Spectrum 18 (Tucson, AZ)		Full
AZHarkinsYumaYuma
Palms 14 (Yuma, AZ)		Full
CACinepolisPico
Rivera		8540
Whittier Blvd, Pico Rivera, CA 		Full
CACinepolisWestlake
village		180
Promenade Way, Thousand Oaks		Full
CA8K
Cinemas		MilpitasSerra
Theatres		Full
CA8K
Cinemas		San
Jose		Towne
3 Cinemas		Full
CACineLOUNGEFremontCine
Lounge Fremont 7 (Fremont, CA)		Full
CACinemarkFremontCentury
at Pacific Commons + XD (Fremont, CA)		Full
CACinemarkLos
Angeles		Cinemark
18 and XD (Los Angeles, CA)		Full
CACinemarkMilpitasMilpitas
Great Mall 20 + XD (Milpitas, CA)		Full
CACinemarkMountain
View		Mountain
View Cinema 16 (Mountain View, CA)		Full
CACinemarkOrangeOrange
Stadium Promenade 25 + XD (Orange, CA)		Full
CACinemarkUnion
City		Union
City 25 + XD (Union City, CA)		Full
CACinepolisSan
Diego		Cinépolis
Luxury Cinemas – Del Mar 		Full
CAHarkinsCerritosHARKINS
CERRITOS 16		Full
CAHarkinsChino
Hills		HARKINS
CHINO HILLS 18		Full
CACinema
West		FolsomPalladio
16 Cinema and LUXE (Folsom, CA)		Full
CAREGALFresnoManchester
Mall 16		Limited:
Thu – 8 pm, Fri – 5.55 pm, Sat & Sun – 12.55 pm
CACinepolisThousand
Oaks		Cinepolis
Thousand Oaks		Full
CAREGALMira
Mesa		Edwards
Mira Mesa		Full
COCinemarkAuroraCentury
Aurora + XD (Aurora, CO)		Full
COHarkinsArvadaHARKINS
NORTHFIELD 18		Full
COHarkinsDenverHARKINS
ARVADA 14		Full
COIconColorado
Springs		Icon
Cinema Colorado Springs 		Full
CTCinemarkManchesterBuckland
Hills 18 IMAX (Manchester, CT)		Full
CTCinemarkMilfordConnecticut
Post 14 + IMAX (Milford, CT)		Full
DECinemarkNewarkCinemark
Christiana and XD 		Full
FLCinemarkDavieParadise
24 + XD (Davie, FL)		Full
FLCinemarkJacksonvilleTinseltown
20 + XD (Jacksonville, FL)		Full
FLCinemarkOrlandoCinemark
Orlando + XD (Orlando, FL)		Full
FLCW
Theaters		West
Melbourne		Cinemaworld
(West Melbourne, FL)		Full
FLREGALEsteroCoconut
point stadium 16 (Estero, FL)		Full
FLREGALTallahasseeGovernor’s
Square 12 (Tallahassee, FL)		Limited:
Thu – 8 pm, Fri – 5.55 pm, Sat & Sun – 12.55 pm
FLSouthernLake
Mary		AmStar
Stadium 12 (Lake Mary, FL)		Full
FLTouch
Star Cinema		TampaVillagio
Cinemas (Tampa, FL)		Full
GA8K
Cinemas		RoswellDigiMax
Theaters (Roswell, GA)		Full
GAIndependentSandy
Springs		The
Springs Cinema & Taphouse (Sandy Springs, GA)		Full
GANew
Vision		CummingNew
Vision Movies 400		Full
GAREGALDuluthMedlock
Crossing Stadium 18 & RPX (Duluth, GA)		Full
IACinemarkDavenportDavenport
53 18 + IMAX		Full
IAIndependentDes
Moines		Palms
Theatres & IMAX 		Full
IAMarcusCedar
Rapids		MARCUS
WEHRENBERG CEDAR RAPIDS		Full
IDIndependentBoiseVillage
Cinema 15 Boise		Full
ILCinemarkBloomingdaleCentury
Stratford Square 16 (Bloomingdale, IL)		Full
ILCinemarkDeer
Park		Century
16 Deer Park		Limited:
Thu – 8 pm, Fri – 5.55 pm, Sat & Sun – 12.55 pm
ILCinemarkWoodridgeCinemark
16 + IMAX (Woodridge, IL)		Full
IL8k
Cinemas		NilesMovieMax
Cinemas		Full
ILIndependentCharlestonCLASSIC
CINEMAS CHARLESTOWNE 18		Full
ILMarcusAddisonMarcus
Addison Cinema 21 with UltraScreen (Addison, IL)		Full
ILMarcusBloomingtonMarcus
Bloomington Galaxy 14 Cine + IMAX (Bloomington, IL)		Full
ILNew
Vision		North
Pekin		NEW
VISION SHOWPLACE 14 PEKIN		Full
INCinemarkIndianapolisGreenwood
8 Cinemark		Full
INIndependentIndianapolisGeorgetown
14 (Indianapolis, IN)		Full
INRegalFt.WayneRegal
fort wayne		Limited:
Thu – 8 pm, Fri – 5.55 pm, Sat & Sun – 12.55 pm
KSB&BOverland
Park		B&B
Overland Park Overland Park, KS)		Full
KSCinemarkMerriamCinemark
Tinseltown 20 + XD (Merriam, KS)		Limited:
Thu – 8 pm, Fri – 5.55 pm, Sat & Sun – 12.55 pm
KYCinemarkLexingtonCinemark
Fayette Mall 16 + XD (Lexington, KY)		Limited:
Thu – 8 pm, Fri – 5.55 pm, Sat & Sun – 12.55 pm
KYCinemarkLouisvillePreston
Crossing 16 		Full
LASouthernLafayetteThe
Grand 16 – Lafayette 		Full
LACinemarkBaton
Rouge		Cinemark
Perkins Rowe + XD (Baton Rouge, LA)		Limited:
Thu – 8 pm, Fri – 5.55 pm, Sat & Sun – 12.55 pm
MAApple
Cinemas		CambridgeApple
Cinemas Freshpond 10 (Cambridge, MA)		Full
MARegalMarlboroughREGAL
SOLOMON POND STADIUM 15		Full
MDCinemarkHanoverEgyptian
24 + XD		Full
MDREGALGermantownGermantown
14 (Germantown, MD)		Full
MICinemarkYpsilantiAnn
Arbor 20 + IMAX 		Full
MICinemarkFlintFlint
West 14		Full
MIEmagineNoviEMAGINE
NOVI		Full
MIEmagineRochester
Hills		EMAGINE
ROCHESTER HILLS		Full
MIREGALLansingLansing
Mall Stadium 12 & RPX (Lansing, MI)		Full
MNEmagineLakevilleEMAGINE
LAKEVILLE		Full
MNIndependentRochesterCinemagic
Stadium 12 (Rochester, MN)		Full
MNIndependentPlymouthPlymouth
Grand 15 (Plymouth, MN)		Full
MOMarcusChesterfieldMarcus
Wehrenberg Chesterfield Galaxy 14 		Full
MOMarcusMid
Rivers		1220
Mid Rivers Mall Dr, St Peters, MO 		Full
MSCinemarkPearlCinemark
Pearl 17 and XD (Pearl, MS)		Limited:
Thu – 8 pm, Fri – 5.55 pm, Sat & Sun – 12.55 pm
NCCinemarkRaleighCinemark Raleigh Grande Full
NCCinemarkCharlotteCinemark
Movie Bistro (Charlotte, NC)		Full
NCCinemarkMatthewsMovies
10 (Matthews, NC)		Full
NCFrankCaryParkside
Town Commons Stadium 11 & Xtreme (Cary, NC)		Full
NCIndependentGreensboroRed
Cinemas – Midtown Stadium 15 (Greensboro, NC)		Full
NCRegalCharlotteREGAL
STARLIGHT		Full
NEMarcusOmahaMarcus
Village Pointe Cinema 16 with UltraScreen (Omaha, NE)		Full
NHCinemarkSalemCinemark
Rockingham Park and XD		Full
NHMINI
Theatres		MerrimackCinemagic
Merrimack 12 (Merrimack, NH)		Full
NJCinemarkHazletHazlet
12 (Hazlet, NJ)		Full
NJCinemarkWatchungCinemark
Watchung and XD (4/18) (Watchung, NJ)		Limited:
Thu – 8 pm, Fri – 5.55 pm, Sat & Sun – 12.55 pm
NJCinepolisParsippanyCinepolis
Parsippany 12 (Parsippany, NJ)		Full
NJIndependentWindsorPicture
Show at East Windsor 		Full
NJRegalNorth
Brunswick		REGAL
COMMERCE CENTER STADIUM		Full
NJRegalSouth
Plainfield		REGAL
HADLEY THEATRE STADIUM		Full
NJREGALHamiltonIndependence
Plaza 12 & RPX (2/16)		Full
NJIkonSecacusKerasotes
Showplace 14 (Secacus, NJ)		Full
NMCinemarkAlberqueueCinemark
Movies West		Full
NVGalaxyLas
Vegas		Galaxy
Theatres Luxury+ Las Vegas, Boulevard Mall		Full
NVGalaxySparksGalaxy
Theatres Victorian, Sparks		Full
NYCinemarkRochesterTinseltown
16 + IMAX (Rochester, NY)		Limited:
Thu – 8 pm, Fri – 5.55 pm, Sat & Sun – 12.55 pm
NYREGALAlbanyCrossgates
Mall 18 + IMAX (Albany, NY)		Full
NYREGALFarmingdaleUA
Farmingdale 10		Full
OHCinemarkMaumeeFallen
Timbers 14 and XD 		Full
OHCinemarkCincinnatiCinemark
Western Hills 14 		Full
OHCinemarkCincinnatiCinemark
Oakley Station + XD (Cincinnati, OH)		Full
OHCinemarkColumbusMovies
12 Cinemark		Full
OHCinemarkColumbusPolaris
18 + XD (Columbus, OH)		Full
OHCinemarkMilfordMilford
16 (Milford, OH)		Full
OHCinemarkToledoFranklin
Park 16 + XD (Toledo, OH)		Full
OHCinemarkValley
View		Valley
View 24 + XD (Valley View, OH)		Full
OHCinemarkWest
Carrollton		Dayton
South 16 + XD (West Carrollton, OH)		Full
OKB&BTulsaB&B
Tulsa		Full
OKHarkinsOklahoma
City		HARKINS
BRICKTOWN 16		Full
ORCinemarkBeavertonBeaverton
Cedar Hills 16 (Beaverton, OR)		Full
PACinemarkErieTinseltown
17 (Erie, PA)		Limited:
Thu – 8 pm, Fri – 5.55 pm, Sat & Sun – 12.55 pm
PACinemarkRobinson
Township		Cinemark
Robinson Township + XD (Robinson Township, PA)		Full
PARegalOaksREGAL
OAKS STADIUM 24		Full
PARegalHarrisburgREGAL
GREAT ESCAPE HARRISBURG MALL		Full
RICW
Theaters		LincolnCINEMAWORLD
LINCOLN		Full
SCIndependentColumbiaSpotlight
Cinemas Capital 8		Full
SCRegalGreenvilleHollywood
Stadium 20 (Greenville, SC)		full
TNMalcoMemphisMajestic
11 (Memphis, TN)		Full
TNRegalNashvilleREGAL
HOLLYWOOD STADIUM 27 & RPX		Full
TNREGALChattanoogaRegal
Hamilton 7		Limited:
Thu – 8 pm, Fri – 5.55 pm, Sat & Sun – 12.55 pm
TXCinemarkPlanoCinemark
Legacy and XD		Full
TXCinemarkPlanoCinemark
West Plano and XD 		Full
TXCinemarkFriscoCinemark
Frisco Square and XD 		Full
TXCinemarkDallasCinemark
17 and IMAX		Full
TXCinemarkPflugervilleTinseltown
20 + XD		Full
TXCinemarkBeaumontTinseltown
USA 15		Limited:
Thu – 8 pm, Fri – 5.55 pm, Sat & Sun – 12.55 pm
TXCinemarkCorpus
Christi		Century
16 and IMAX 		Limited:
Thu – 8 pm, Fri – 5.55 pm, Sat & Sun – 12.55 pm
TXCinemarkKatyCinemark
19 and XD		Full
TXCinemarkHoustonCinemark
Memorial City 		Limited:
Thu – 8 pm, Fri – 5.55 pm, Sat & Sun – 12.55 pm
TXCinemarkOdessaCentury
12 Odessa 		Limited:
Thu – 8 pm, Fri – 5.55 pm, Sat & Sun – 12.55 pm
TXCinemarkSan
Antonio		Cinemark
Movies 16 		Full
TXCinemarkCollege
Station		Cinemark
Movies 18 and XD 		Limited:
Thu – 8 pm, Fri – 5.55 pm, Sat & Sun – 12.55 pm
TXCinemarkPlanoCinemark
Central Plano 10		Full
TXCinepolisEuless2601
Brazos Blvd, Euless, TX		Full
TXFunAsiaCarrolltonFun
Movie Grill Carrollton (Carrollton, TX)		Full
TXFunAsiaIrvingFun
Movie Grill Macarthur Marketplace Stadium 16 (Irving, TX)		Full
TXHarkinsSouthlakeHARKINS
SOUTHLAKE TOWN SQ. 14		Full
UTCinemarkSandy  Cinemark
Movies 9 		Full
UTIndependentSouth
Jordan		Megaplex
Theaters (South Jordan, UT)		Full
VACinemarkCentrevilleCentreville
12		Full
VACinemarkFairfaxCinemark
Fairfax Corner and XD 		Full
VACinemarkNewport
News		Cjinemark
Newport news		Full
VARegalSterlingREGAL
COUNTRYSIDE STADIUM 20		Full
VARegalGlen
Allen		REGAL
VIRGINIA CENTER STADIUM 20		Full
WACinemarkBellevueLincoln
Square Cinema Bistro 22 with IMAX (Bellevue, WA)		Full
WIMarcusNew
Berlin		Marcus
Ridge Cinema 19 (New Berlin, WI)		Full
WINew
Vision		FitchburgNEW
VISION FITCHBURG 18 IMAX		Full
