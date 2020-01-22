|State
|Circuit
|City
|Theatre Name
|Schedule
|AL
|Amstar
|Alabaster
|AMSTAR
14 – ALABASTER
|Full
|AL
|Cinemark
|Huntsville
|Cinemark
Monaco and XD
|Full
|AL
|REGAL
|Mobile
|Mobile
Stadium 18
|Full
|AR
|Independent
|Little
Rock
|Riverdale
10
|Full
|AR
|Malco
|Rogers
|MALCO
PINNACLE HILLS CINEMA
|Full
|AZ
|Harkins
|Chandler
|Chandler
Fashion Ctr 20 (Chandler, AZ)
|Full
|AZ
|Harkins
|Peoria
|Arrowhead
Fountains 18 (Peoria, AZ)
|Full
|AZ
|Harkins
|Phoenix
|North
Valley 16 (Phoenix, AZ)
|Full
|AZ
|Harkins
|Tempe
|Arizona
Mills 25 with IMAX (Tempe, AZ)
|Full
|AZ
|Harkins
|Tucson
|Tucson
Spectrum 18 (Tucson, AZ)
|Full
|AZ
|Harkins
|Yuma
|Yuma
Palms 14 (Yuma, AZ)
|Full
|CA
|Cinepolis
|Pico
Rivera
|8540
Whittier Blvd, Pico Rivera, CA
|Full
|CA
|Cinepolis
|Westlake
village
|180
Promenade Way, Thousand Oaks
|Full
|CA
|8K
Cinemas
|Milpitas
|Serra
Theatres
|Full
|CA
|8K
Cinemas
|San
Jose
|Towne
3 Cinemas
|Full
|CA
|CineLOUNGE
|Fremont
|Cine
Lounge Fremont 7 (Fremont, CA)
|Full
|CA
|Cinemark
|Fremont
|Century
at Pacific Commons + XD (Fremont, CA)
|Full
|CA
|Cinemark
|Los
Angeles
|Cinemark
18 and XD (Los Angeles, CA)
|Full
|CA
|Cinemark
|Milpitas
|Milpitas
Great Mall 20 + XD (Milpitas, CA)
|Full
|CA
|Cinemark
|Mountain
View
|Mountain
View Cinema 16 (Mountain View, CA)
|Full
|CA
|Cinemark
|Orange
|Orange
Stadium Promenade 25 + XD (Orange, CA)
|Full
|CA
|Cinemark
|Union
City
|Union
City 25 + XD (Union City, CA)
|Full
|CA
|Cinepolis
|San
Diego
|Cinépolis
Luxury Cinemas – Del Mar
|Full
|CA
|Harkins
|Cerritos
|HARKINS
CERRITOS 16
|Full
|CA
|Harkins
|Chino
Hills
|HARKINS
CHINO HILLS 18
|Full
|CA
|Cinema
West
|Folsom
|Palladio
16 Cinema and LUXE (Folsom, CA)
|Full
|CA
|REGAL
|Fresno
|Manchester
Mall 16
|Limited:
Thu – 8 pm, Fri – 5.55 pm, Sat & Sun – 12.55 pm
|CA
|Cinepolis
|Thousand
Oaks
|Cinepolis
Thousand Oaks
|Full
|CA
|REGAL
|Mira
Mesa
|Edwards
Mira Mesa
|Full
|CO
|Cinemark
|Aurora
|Century
Aurora + XD (Aurora, CO)
|Full
|CO
|Harkins
|Arvada
|HARKINS
NORTHFIELD 18
|Full
|CO
|Harkins
|Denver
|HARKINS
ARVADA 14
|Full
|CO
|Icon
|Colorado
Springs
|Icon
Cinema Colorado Springs
|Full
|CT
|Cinemark
|Manchester
|Buckland
Hills 18 IMAX (Manchester, CT)
|Full
|CT
|Cinemark
|Milford
|Connecticut
Post 14 + IMAX (Milford, CT)
|Full
|DE
|Cinemark
|Newark
|Cinemark
Christiana and XD
|Full
|FL
|Cinemark
|Davie
|Paradise
24 + XD (Davie, FL)
|Full
|FL
|Cinemark
|Jacksonville
|Tinseltown
20 + XD (Jacksonville, FL)
|Full
|FL
|Cinemark
|Orlando
|Cinemark
Orlando + XD (Orlando, FL)
|Full
|FL
|CW
Theaters
|West
Melbourne
|Cinemaworld
(West Melbourne, FL)
|Full
|FL
|REGAL
|Estero
|Coconut
point stadium 16 (Estero, FL)
|Full
|FL
|REGAL
|Tallahassee
|Governor’s
Square 12 (Tallahassee, FL)
|Limited:
Thu – 8 pm, Fri – 5.55 pm, Sat & Sun – 12.55 pm
|FL
|Southern
|Lake
Mary
|AmStar
Stadium 12 (Lake Mary, FL)
|Full
|FL
|Touch
Star Cinema
|Tampa
|Villagio
Cinemas (Tampa, FL)
|Full
|GA
|8K
Cinemas
|Roswell
|DigiMax
Theaters (Roswell, GA)
|Full
|GA
|Independent
|Sandy
Springs
|The
Springs Cinema & Taphouse (Sandy Springs, GA)
|Full
|GA
|New
Vision
|Cumming
|New
Vision Movies 400
|Full
|GA
|REGAL
|Duluth
|Medlock
Crossing Stadium 18 & RPX (Duluth, GA)
|Full
|IA
|Cinemark
|Davenport
|Davenport
53 18 + IMAX
|Full
|IA
|Independent
|Des
Moines
|Palms
Theatres & IMAX
|Full
|IA
|Marcus
|Cedar
Rapids
|MARCUS
WEHRENBERG CEDAR RAPIDS
|Full
|ID
|Independent
|Boise
|Village
Cinema 15 Boise
|Full
|IL
|Cinemark
|Bloomingdale
|Century
Stratford Square 16 (Bloomingdale, IL)
|Full
|IL
|Cinemark
|Deer
Park
|Century
16 Deer Park
|Limited:
Thu – 8 pm, Fri – 5.55 pm, Sat & Sun – 12.55 pm
|IL
|Cinemark
|Woodridge
|Cinemark
16 + IMAX (Woodridge, IL)
|Full
|IL
|8k
Cinemas
|Niles
|MovieMax
Cinemas
|Full
|IL
|Independent
|Charleston
|CLASSIC
CINEMAS CHARLESTOWNE 18
|Full
|IL
|Marcus
|Addison
|Marcus
Addison Cinema 21 with UltraScreen (Addison, IL)
|Full
|IL
|Marcus
|Bloomington
|Marcus
Bloomington Galaxy 14 Cine + IMAX (Bloomington, IL)
|Full
|IL
|New
Vision
|North
Pekin
|NEW
VISION SHOWPLACE 14 PEKIN
|Full
|IN
|Cinemark
|Indianapolis
|Greenwood
8 Cinemark
|Full
|IN
|Independent
|Indianapolis
|Georgetown
14 (Indianapolis, IN)
|Full
|IN
|Regal
|Ft.Wayne
|Regal
fort wayne
|Limited:
Thu – 8 pm, Fri – 5.55 pm, Sat & Sun – 12.55 pm
|KS
|B&B
|Overland
Park
|B&B
Overland Park Overland Park, KS)
|Full
|KS
|Cinemark
|Merriam
|Cinemark
Tinseltown 20 + XD (Merriam, KS)
|Limited:
Thu – 8 pm, Fri – 5.55 pm, Sat & Sun – 12.55 pm
|KY
|Cinemark
|Lexington
|Cinemark
Fayette Mall 16 + XD (Lexington, KY)
|Limited:
Thu – 8 pm, Fri – 5.55 pm, Sat & Sun – 12.55 pm
|KY
|Cinemark
|Louisville
|Preston
Crossing 16
|Full
|LA
|Southern
|Lafayette
|The
Grand 16 – Lafayette
|Full
|LA
|Cinemark
|Baton
Rouge
|Cinemark
Perkins Rowe + XD (Baton Rouge, LA)
|Limited:
Thu – 8 pm, Fri – 5.55 pm, Sat & Sun – 12.55 pm
|MA
|Apple
Cinemas
|Cambridge
|Apple
Cinemas Freshpond 10 (Cambridge, MA)
|Full
|MA
|Regal
|Marlborough
|REGAL
SOLOMON POND STADIUM 15
|Full
|MD
|Cinemark
|Hanover
|Egyptian
24 + XD
|Full
|MD
|REGAL
|Germantown
|Germantown
14 (Germantown, MD)
|Full
|MI
|Cinemark
|Ypsilanti
|Ann
Arbor 20 + IMAX
|Full
|MI
|Cinemark
|Flint
|Flint
West 14
|Full
|MI
|Emagine
|Novi
|EMAGINE
NOVI
|Full
|MI
|Emagine
|Rochester
Hills
|EMAGINE
ROCHESTER HILLS
|Full
|MI
|REGAL
|Lansing
|Lansing
Mall Stadium 12 & RPX (Lansing, MI)
|Full
|MN
|Emagine
|Lakeville
|EMAGINE
LAKEVILLE
|Full
|MN
|Independent
|Rochester
|Cinemagic
Stadium 12 (Rochester, MN)
|Full
|MN
|Independent
|Plymouth
|Plymouth
Grand 15 (Plymouth, MN)
|Full
|MO
|Marcus
|Chesterfield
|Marcus
Wehrenberg Chesterfield Galaxy 14
|Full
|MO
|Marcus
|Mid
Rivers
|1220
Mid Rivers Mall Dr, St Peters, MO
|Full
|MS
|Cinemark
|Pearl
|Cinemark
Pearl 17 and XD (Pearl, MS)
|Limited:
Thu – 8 pm, Fri – 5.55 pm, Sat & Sun – 12.55 pm
|NC
|Cinemark
|Raleigh
|Cinemark Raleigh Grande
|Full
|NC
|Cinemark
|Charlotte
|Cinemark
Movie Bistro (Charlotte, NC)
|Full
|NC
|Cinemark
|Matthews
|Movies
10 (Matthews, NC)
|Full
|NC
|Frank
|Cary
|Parkside
Town Commons Stadium 11 & Xtreme (Cary, NC)
|Full
|NC
|Independent
|Greensboro
|Red
Cinemas – Midtown Stadium 15 (Greensboro, NC)
|Full
|NC
|Regal
|Charlotte
|REGAL
STARLIGHT
|Full
|NE
|Marcus
|Omaha
|Marcus
Village Pointe Cinema 16 with UltraScreen (Omaha, NE)
|Full
|NH
|Cinemark
|Salem
|Cinemark
Rockingham Park and XD
|Full
|NH
|MINI
Theatres
|Merrimack
|Cinemagic
Merrimack 12 (Merrimack, NH)
|Full
|NJ
|Cinemark
|Hazlet
|Hazlet
12 (Hazlet, NJ)
|Full
|NJ
|Cinemark
|Watchung
|Cinemark
Watchung and XD (4/18) (Watchung, NJ)
|Limited:
Thu – 8 pm, Fri – 5.55 pm, Sat & Sun – 12.55 pm
|NJ
|Cinepolis
|Parsippany
|Cinepolis
Parsippany 12 (Parsippany, NJ)
|Full
|NJ
|Independent
|Windsor
|Picture
Show at East Windsor
|Full
|NJ
|Regal
|North
Brunswick
|REGAL
COMMERCE CENTER STADIUM
|Full
|NJ
|Regal
|South
Plainfield
|REGAL
HADLEY THEATRE STADIUM
|Full
|NJ
|REGAL
|Hamilton
|Independence
Plaza 12 & RPX (2/16)
|Full
|NJ
|Ikon
|Secacus
|Kerasotes
Showplace 14 (Secacus, NJ)
|Full
|NM
|Cinemark
|Alberqueue
|Cinemark
Movies West
|Full
|NV
|Galaxy
|Las
Vegas
|Galaxy
Theatres Luxury+ Las Vegas, Boulevard Mall
|Full
|NV
|Galaxy
|Sparks
|Galaxy
Theatres Victorian, Sparks
|Full
|NY
|Cinemark
|Rochester
|Tinseltown
16 + IMAX (Rochester, NY)
|Limited:
Thu – 8 pm, Fri – 5.55 pm, Sat & Sun – 12.55 pm
|NY
|REGAL
|Albany
|Crossgates
Mall 18 + IMAX (Albany, NY)
|Full
|NY
|REGAL
|Farmingdale
|UA
Farmingdale 10
|Full
|OH
|Cinemark
|Maumee
|Fallen
Timbers 14 and XD
|Full
|OH
|Cinemark
|Cincinnati
|Cinemark
Western Hills 14
|Full
|OH
|Cinemark
|Cincinnati
|Cinemark
Oakley Station + XD (Cincinnati, OH)
|Full
|OH
|Cinemark
|Columbus
|Movies
12 Cinemark
|Full
|OH
|Cinemark
|Columbus
|Polaris
18 + XD (Columbus, OH)
|Full
|OH
|Cinemark
|Milford
|Milford
16 (Milford, OH)
|Full
|OH
|Cinemark
|Toledo
|Franklin
Park 16 + XD (Toledo, OH)
|Full
|OH
|Cinemark
|Valley
View
|Valley
View 24 + XD (Valley View, OH)
|Full
|OH
|Cinemark
|West
Carrollton
|Dayton
South 16 + XD (West Carrollton, OH)
|Full
|OK
|B&B
|Tulsa
|B&B
Tulsa
|Full
|OK
|Harkins
|Oklahoma
City
|HARKINS
BRICKTOWN 16
|Full
|OR
|Cinemark
|Beaverton
|Beaverton
Cedar Hills 16 (Beaverton, OR)
|Full
|PA
|Cinemark
|Erie
|Tinseltown
17 (Erie, PA)
|Limited:
Thu – 8 pm, Fri – 5.55 pm, Sat & Sun – 12.55 pm
|PA
|Cinemark
|Robinson
Township
|Cinemark
Robinson Township + XD (Robinson Township, PA)
|Full
|PA
|Regal
|Oaks
|REGAL
OAKS STADIUM 24
|Full
|PA
|Regal
|Harrisburg
|REGAL
GREAT ESCAPE HARRISBURG MALL
|Full
|RI
|CW
Theaters
|Lincoln
|CINEMAWORLD
LINCOLN
|Full
|SC
|Independent
|Columbia
|Spotlight
Cinemas Capital 8
|Full
|SC
|Regal
|Greenville
|Hollywood
Stadium 20 (Greenville, SC)
|full
|TN
|Malco
|Memphis
|Majestic
11 (Memphis, TN)
|Full
|TN
|Regal
|Nashville
|REGAL
HOLLYWOOD STADIUM 27 & RPX
|Full
|TN
|REGAL
|Chattanooga
|Regal
Hamilton 7
|Limited:
Thu – 8 pm, Fri – 5.55 pm, Sat & Sun – 12.55 pm
|TX
|Cinemark
|Plano
|Cinemark
Legacy and XD
|Full
|TX
|Cinemark
|Plano
|Cinemark
West Plano and XD
|Full
|TX
|Cinemark
|Frisco
|Cinemark
Frisco Square and XD
|Full
|TX
|Cinemark
|Dallas
|Cinemark
17 and IMAX
|Full
|TX
|Cinemark
|Pflugerville
|Tinseltown
20 + XD
|Full
|TX
|Cinemark
|Beaumont
|Tinseltown
USA 15
|Limited:
Thu – 8 pm, Fri – 5.55 pm, Sat & Sun – 12.55 pm
|TX
|Cinemark
|Corpus
Christi
|Century
16 and IMAX
|Limited:
Thu – 8 pm, Fri – 5.55 pm, Sat & Sun – 12.55 pm
|TX
|Cinemark
|Katy
|Cinemark
19 and XD
|Full
|TX
|Cinemark
|Houston
|Cinemark
Memorial City
|Limited:
Thu – 8 pm, Fri – 5.55 pm, Sat & Sun – 12.55 pm
|TX
|Cinemark
|Odessa
|Century
12 Odessa
|Limited:
Thu – 8 pm, Fri – 5.55 pm, Sat & Sun – 12.55 pm
|TX
|Cinemark
|San
Antonio
|Cinemark
Movies 16
|Full
|TX
|Cinemark
|College
Station
|Cinemark
Movies 18 and XD
|Limited:
Thu – 8 pm, Fri – 5.55 pm, Sat & Sun – 12.55 pm
|TX
|Cinemark
|Plano
|Cinemark
Central Plano 10
|Full
|TX
|Cinepolis
|Euless
|2601
Brazos Blvd, Euless, TX
|Full
|TX
|FunAsia
|Carrollton
|Fun
Movie Grill Carrollton (Carrollton, TX)
|Full
|TX
|FunAsia
|Irving
|Fun
Movie Grill Macarthur Marketplace Stadium 16 (Irving, TX)
|Full
|TX
|Harkins
|Southlake
|HARKINS
SOUTHLAKE TOWN SQ. 14
|Full
|UT
|Cinemark
|Sandy
|Cinemark
Movies 9
|Full
|UT
|Independent
|South
Jordan
|Megaplex
Theaters (South Jordan, UT)
|Full
|VA
|Cinemark
|Centreville
|Centreville
12
|Full
|VA
|Cinemark
|Fairfax
|Cinemark
Fairfax Corner and XD
|Full
|VA
|Cinemark
|Newport
News
|Cjinemark
Newport news
|Full
|VA
|Regal
|Sterling
|REGAL
COUNTRYSIDE STADIUM 20
|Full
|VA
|Regal
|Glen
Allen
|REGAL
VIRGINIA CENTER STADIUM 20
|Full
|WA
|Cinemark
|Bellevue
|Lincoln
Square Cinema Bistro 22 with IMAX (Bellevue, WA)
|Full
|WI
|Marcus
|New
Berlin
|Marcus
Ridge Cinema 19 (New Berlin, WI)
|Full
|WI
|New
Vision
|Fitchburg
|NEW
VISION FITCHBURG 18 IMAX
|Full
