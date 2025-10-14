Diwali Clash: A Threat from Dude

Pradeep Ranganathan has created his own mark in Telugu and Tamil languages. His last film Dragon unveiled his real potential and there are big expectations on his new release Dude. The film’s trailer created the needed impact and top Tollywood production house Mythri Movie Makers are the producers of the film. Dude is carrying good expectations all over and the film is expected to open on a strong note across the Telugu states.

Trade analysts and buyers predict a bigger opening for Dude than the Telugu releases during the Diwali weekend. The final verdict completely depends on the word of mouth but initial predictions say that Dude will dominate the Telugu releases with the openings. Kiran Abbavaram’s K Ramp is releasing on October 18th while Siddhu Jonnalagadda’s Telusu Kada and Dude are releasing on October 17th. Mithra Mandali is the other Telugu release and the film is hitting the screens on October 16th. A total number of 4 films are releasing this week. We have to wait to see which film fares well at the box-office.