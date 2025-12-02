x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Home > Movie News

DJ Tillu fame Vimal Krishna’s Anumana Pakshi to release in February

Published on December 2, 2025 by swathy

image
DJ Tillu fame Vimal Krishna’s Anumana Pakshi to release in February

Writer-director Vimal Krishna, who gained widespread acclaim with his blockbuster debut DJ Tillu, is back with his next unique entertainer, Anumana Pakshi. This upcoming film stars the talented young actor Rag Mayur and Merin Philip as the leading lady, promising a blend of humor and quirkiness.

The project is produced by Chilaka Productions’ Rajiv Chilaka, Rajesh Jagtiani, and Hirachand Dand. The initial title and first-look poster have already captured significant curiosity, hinting at a wholesome and engaging cinematic experience.

In a recent update, the makers released a promotional video that not only introduces Rag Mayur’s character but also confirms the film’s release timeline. The promo highlights Rag Mayur as the Anumana Pakshi, a protagonist whose overthinking and overly cautious nature leads to hilarious confusion for those around him.

The team officially announced that the film is slated for a February release, with the exact date to be disclosed soon. Promotional activities are set to kick off in the near future, building anticipation this hilarious entertainer.

