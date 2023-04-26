Do not fall prey to Naidu’s gimmicks, Jagan tells people

Likening Chandrababu Naidu to the aging tiger of Panchatantra fame, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy accused him of political gimmicks to hoodwink people telling that he is a changed person now, unmindful of the fact that he took all sections of society for a ride during his term.

Addressing a public meeting in Anantapur district on Wednesday, the Chief Minister narrated the piece of a man-eating tiger from Panchatantra stories and asked people not to become victims of Chandrababu’s political dramas and antics again.

Like the man-eater which lures travelers into the sludge with false promises and devours them at leisure, Chanrababu is also trying to convince people that he has changed totally, he said and added that the old fox would never learn lessons of life.

Throwing satirical barbs at the TDP president, he referred to the poor quality of an interview given by Naidu to a TV channel recently and said the former Chief Minister is only trying to spread lies to cheat people once again.

Like the man-eating tiger which gets old and throws baits to attract travelers to eat their flesh, the septuagenarian has attracted four foxes into his fold to spread lies and cheat the people again.

Pursuing a policy of loot, stash and devour with the support of his friendly media and foster son, Naidu had cheated farmers, women’s self help groups, pensioners, unemployed youth and other sections of the society during his rule, charged the Chief Minister, adding that the old man is out to cheat people yet again by spreading lies and denigrating the Government and YSRCP.

Observing that the TDP president is playing games with the human memory to cheat people for electoral gains, he asked them not to be misled by his empty promises and lies.

Unlike TDP rule, the Government has so far spent Rs. 2, 08,000crore on the welfare of the people, he said, observing that YSRCP is committed to implement its promises.

He appealed to the people to become his soldiers and work for YSRCP victory in the next elections if they feel they have benefited from the welfare programmes.

“You are only my courage and confidence and I fully depend on you and God, unlike Naidu who has the backing of friendly media and foster son,” he told the gathering.