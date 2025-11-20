x
Home > Politics

Do We Really Need This Drama When Someone Is Only Here to Attend Court?

Published on November 20, 2025 by Sanyogita

Do We Really Need This Drama When Someone Is Only Here to Attend Court?

YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s Hyderabad trip was supposed to be a simple legal formality. The former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister came only to appear before the Nampally CBI Court in the disproportionate assets case. Yet his arrival was blown into a full-scale spectacle that looked more like a political rally than a court appearance.

Jagan, who has mostly stayed in Tadepalli or Bengaluru after last year’s election defeat, reached Hyderabad early in the morning. He flew from Gannavaram to Begumpet and then travelled by road to the court. Supporters had already been mobilised, and groups were transported to create the appearance of massive public enthusiasm.

Flex banners with the “Rappa Rappa” Pushpa 2 slogan were placed across the city. Some even declared “Rappa Rappa 2029,” as if the next election outcome had already been decided. The entire setup looked rehearsed. Even police personnel were seen trying to take selfies, adding to the chaos.

In reality, the event had only one purpose. Jagan entered the courtroom when his name was called, signed the attendance, and walked out. Within minutes, the legal procedure was over, and he returned to Lotus Pond. By afternoon, he was already flying back to Gannavaram.

The bigger question is simple. Why create noise, crowds, slogans and drama when someone is only in town to attend court? The planned flex boards, forced cheering, and artificial hype do little to show real support. Instead, they expose how political image-building has replaced sincerity.

A court appearance should be a serious moment, not a staged celebration. When leaders face legal proceedings, turning those events into public shows does not reflect strength. It only raises doubts about what they are trying to hide behind the noise.

