Does Baahubali: The Epic has Unseen Content?

Baahubali: The Epic will be a mix of Baahubali: The Beginning and Baahubali: The Conclusion. The final version will have a runtime of 2 hours and 40 minutes. During a recent interview, the film’s producer Shobu Yarlagadda confirmed that they have added some unused content from the film which will be a surprise in Baahubali: The Epic. Some of the best shots of SS Rajamouli that are restricted to the edit table may have been used in Baahubali: The Epic.

The audience and fans are curious about the release of Baahubali: The Epic. The film hits the screens on October 31st and the makers are planning a huge release for Baahubali: The Epic. The makers are hoping that the film will open on a strong note across the overseas after RRR performed well. They are also in plans to promote the film on all the platforms.