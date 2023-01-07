Don’t allow critics of executive capital to visit Uttarandhra, says Appala Raju

AP Minister for Fisheries and Animal Husbandry, Dr Seediri Appala Raju asked the people of Uttarandhra region not to allow the opposition party leaders to tour the region. He said that the opposition parties’ leaders were opposing Visakhapatnam as the executive capital and wondered what right they have to tour in the region.

The Minister said that the YSR Congress government was trying to develop the region by making Visakhapatnam as the executive capital. The decentralisation of governance would help in decentralising development, the minister asserted.

Dr Appala Raju said that the government headed by chief minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy was working for the welfare of the people and development of the three regions for the past three-and-a-half years. He wanted the people to vote for the YSR Congress once again if they wanted to develop their regions and protect their welfare programmes.

The Minister asked the people to compare the welfare and developmental programmes of the YSR Congress government with the previous TDP government. He said that the TDP had betrayed the people by denying several welfare schemes.

He also said that the TDP had removed the party’s election manifesto from the party’s official website, while the YSR Congress was continuing it and openly displaying the manifesto in every government office. He wanted the people to see how the Jagan Mohan Reddy government had brought the administration to the door steps of the people by creating a village and ward secretariats system.

The Minister asked the people to see what reform or what scheme that the TDP regime headed by Chandrababu Naidu brought. He also asked the people to name one scheme that reflects the 14 years rule of Chandrababu Naidu, except the backstabbing of NTR.

Earlier, the Minister inaugurated the newly constructed fish market at the Visakhapatnam fishing harbour. The fish market was constructed at a cost of Rs 2.75 crore.