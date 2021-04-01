Don’t know any cricketers: Urvashi Rautela’s statement goes viral, spawns memes

Actress Urvashi Rautela’s assertion that she does not know any cricketer has gone viral, as have memes around the subject. In the past, she has been linked with cricketer Rishabh Pant.

It all began during a recent interactive session of Urvashi on Instagram, where she was responding to various questions from fans.

On being asked who is her favourite cricketer, the actress replied: “I don’t watch cricket at all so don’t know any cricketers. I have deep respect for Sachin sir and Virat sir.”

This response from the actress left many netizens surprised.

Needless to mention that screenshots of her response and memes made on the same have gone viral on social media.